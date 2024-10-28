Community puzzle swap lunches in Polegate

By Dan Dunar
Contributor
28th Oct 2024, 10:01am
A new community puzzle swap initiative has launched in Polegate thanks to one of the town’s funeral directors, Haines & Sons.

The team based in the high street has started the puzzle swap in addition to popular traditional book swap.

Most Popular

Hearing about new initiative at their last community coffee morning, the Towns Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar decided to get involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor Cllr Dunbar said: “I was pleased to commission some custom made Polegate puzzles featuring my own photographic work of the town to add into the puzzle swap which I hope is a great success.”

Polegate Mayor donates puzzles into new community puzzle swapplaceholder image
Polegate Mayor donates puzzles into new community puzzle swap

A spokesperson for Haines & Sons commented: “At CPJ Field we are offering everyone the opportunity to pop in and borrow a puzzle or book to complete during the winter months for free.

"Once completed return the item back to us and choose another one to do.”

Related topics:PolegateMayor
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice