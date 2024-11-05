Community safety: Wigan Town Centre celebrates Purple Flag reaccreditation

Welcome to the first of our columns from Wigan Borough’s community safety partnership. Our debut column deserves a worthy topic and therefore we’re pleased to be sharing details of Wigan town centre’s Purple Flag status.

You may have seen the purple flags themselves throughout the town centre or maybe heard about the scheme?

Well, even if it’s all completely new to you, here’s what you need to know.

First off, here’s the small print: It’s international and overseen by the Association of Town Centre Management (ACTM).

Wigan town centre safety marshals

You have to apply and pass an accreditation process – a bit like an inspection, they don’t just hand these things out to anyone!

Other areas nearby that have Purple Flag status include Liverpool, Chester and Preston.

And here’s an important bit. It recognises town centres that demonstrate a safe and thriving location at night for all visitors.

There’s also a key focus on future development and identifying more opportunities to enhance what’s on offer in your town or city for the evening and night-time economy.

Wigan town centre

As you will know, here in Wigan Borough we like to do things a bit differently, and our approach to Purple Flag is no different.

We couldn’t have done it without the Purple Flag steering group, as the support and contribution from public sector partners and businesses has been crucial to the success of the scheme.

You may have spotted the Get Home Safe and Call It Out messages as part of our Safety of Women at Night campaigns in the town centre. Or the safety and taxi marshals on patrol. Or Licensed venues promoting L-Savi. That’s all part of Purple Flag.

It also recognises our beautiful greenspaces too, like Mesnes Park, our very own Victorian urban park nestled on the edge of Wigan town centre which holds live gigs, parades, and festivals.

Wigan town centre celebrates purple flag reaccreditation

Basically, whether it’s watching live music or a comedy gig, going out for a drink with your mates or grabbing some food with your partner, Wigan is an amazing night out, where people have a great time and want to come back.

Want to hear more about what’s on offer? Visit wigan.gov.uk/CallItOut