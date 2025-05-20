Community wellness champion receives Havant Honorary Citizen award

Nancy Fellows, founder of the Creatful Community Interest Company (CIC) has been presented with Havant’s Honorary Citizen award by the outgoing Mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade.

The Havant Honorary Citizen award recognises the dedication and efforts of individuals and community organisations in making the borough a better place.

As part of the Mayor Making Ceremony, Councillor Wade spoke about the highlights of his past year in office before announcing the award to Nancy in recognition of her work to help those in need of mental health support using creativity throughout South Hampshire, with a focus on the Borough of Havant and nearby Portsmouth.

The new Deputy Mayor of Havant, Councillor Paul Tamson then made a speech and stated: “Nancy is dedicated to supporting those attending the events she runs and goes the extra mile to make sure that those needing a little extra help are supported. Nancy has been brave enough to share her own experiences with mental health and draws on this to inspire a team of volunteers. This award is very well deserved for her passion, generosity of spirit and tireless work for the community.”

PROUD FAMILY - Nancy Fellows (centre) holds her Havant Honorary Citizen award certificate surrounded by proud family members – left to right Conor Hayes (cousin), Deborah Hayes (aunt), Graham Fellows (husband) and Harvey Fellows (son).

Nancy founded Creatful CIC in 2021 with the aim of providing safe spaces for anyone experiencing mental health challenges to discover the wellbeing benefits of creative pursuits and to be able to connect with and support others with similar issues.

The idea was born out of Nancy’s personal experience of falling between mental health services. Neither qualifying for support nor receiving treatment, Nancy was forced to fund and manage her own treatment and was frustrated by the lack of creative outlets and opportunities for shared experience.

Speaking about the healing benefits of creativity, Nancy says: “It is a powerful and under-utilised tool for well-being and extends far beyond “The Arts”. Creativity empowers problem-solving and self-expression while giving access to mindfulness and proven neurological benefits”.

Creatful has now delivered 600 creative events, helping 5000 people and its weekly groups continue to support adults of all ages and abilities. There are targeted groups for women living with mental health challenges, women in addiction and/or homelessness and those from our Ukrainian community.

Nancy Fellows helps a participant at a creative community workshop for young people

A busy mum of Aria (11) and Harvey (9), Nancy says the award would not have been possible without the support and hard work of her amazing team at Creatful which includes 22 volunteers.

Nancy said: “We meet amazing individuals every week, people in recovery from numerous challenges, those battling serious illness and those who, like our incredible volunteers, give so much to their community every day. This made it hard for me to feel worthy of this award at first but I realise how valuable it is to help connect people so together we can all help improve communities while managing personal wellbeing. I am incredibly grateful for this award.”

Creatful is constantly striving to secure its services and while fundraising support from local organisations has been invaluable in the challenging economic climate, additional support would enable it to grow its partnering with other non-profit organisations and to go on helping as many people as possible.

Anyone wanting to find out more about how they could help or how Creatful’s groups and events could help them should visit the website.