Congratulations in order! Thames Hospice proudly celebrates honours for its patron, ambassador, supporter

Thames Hospice is proud to offer its warmest congratulations to three extraordinary individuals from our Hospice family who have been recognised in The King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 for their remarkable contributions to charity, community and education.

We are thrilled our wonderful Patron Anita Dobson has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire), receiving the honour for services to charitable fundraising and philanthropy. Anita’s long-standing support of Thames Hospice has brought immense visibility and compassion to the work we do. Her passion, generosity and continued commitment to hospice care is a true inspiration to us all.

We are equally delighted to congratulate our esteemed Hospice Ambassador Sunita Arora, honoured for her services to the charitable sector and philanthropy. Since 2021, Sunita has championed Thames Hospice through the renowned Arora Ball, which in 2022 raised over £1.2 million for three charities, including ours. As a passionate advocate for end-of-life care, Sunita’s support has significantly increased awareness of our services both locally and nationally. We are incredibly proud to have her as part of our Hospice community.

Also receiving well-deserved recognition is James Manwaring, Director of Music at The Windsor Boys’ School, receiving an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to education. James leads our annual Christmas concert at Wellington College, a much-loved event that brings joy to hundreds while raising essential funds for our Hospice. His talent, energy and dedication to music and young people make a lasting difference year after year.

Rachael de Caux, Chief Executive of Thames Hospice, said: “We are bursting with pride for Anita, Sunita and James. These honours shine a spotlight on their extraordinary service and kindness; qualities that have had a powerful impact on our patients, families and community. We are grateful every day for their support and delighted to celebrate this wonderful news with them.”