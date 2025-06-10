Construction sector connectivity leader lands double award nomination

Award nomination

UK Connect, the connectivity leader in the construction industry, has been shortlisted in two categories for the upcoming Construction News Specialists Awards 2025.

Competing with some of the biggest names in the property development trade, UK Connect are in contention for the Excellence in Social Value and Innovation of the Year(Contractor) awards.

The CN Specialists Awards 2025 is hosted by Construction News and celebrates outstanding achievements across the construction industry.

To secure nominations in the two categories, UK Connect drew upon its proven track record of corporate social responsibility and transforming connectivity across construction sites.

EXCELLENCE IN CREATING SOCIAL VALUE AND INNOVATION

For the Excellence in Social Value category, UK Connect entered their ‘Buy One, Give One’ initiative that has helped fund STEM education programmes for children across the UK.

There was no shortage of projects to select from when it came to entering the Innovation of the Year category, with UK Connect opting to highlight their most recent work with a major housebuilder.

UK Connect is the leading connectivity and communications solutions provider for top-tier brands offering wireless connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), and professional services as solutions.

UK Connect’s solutions are designed to enhance communication, collaboration, and productivity, ensuring seamless connectivity from day one.

No matter where connectivity is needed—from remote locations to dense urban areas—UK Connect’s dedicated team of experts are committed to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of each project.

Whether it's rapid deployment of temporary broadband or long-term connectivity solutions, UK Connect ensures clients’ projects stay connected with optimal performance.

CONNECTIVITY CORNERSTONE

PJ Farr, CEO and Founder of UK Connect, said: “We have an obsessive attention to detail when it comes to delivering excellence for our clients and the wider community, and to be shortlisted in the CN Specialists Awards for two categories is testament to our accomplishments.

“Transforming connectivity across the construction sector is the heart of our operations, and we are happy to be officially recognised for our work. We want our customers to know that when they partner with UK Connect, you’re not just investing in smarter construction technology — you're helping inspire the next generation of engineers, innovators, and problem-solvers.”

Following the shortlist announcement, the next stage of the judging process will see UK Connect deliver a 25-minute presentation in front of a panel of judges and construction experts.

Once all successful applicants have presented to the judges, the winners will be selected and invited to attend the awards ceremony on 2nd September 2025 at the Royal Lancaster London.