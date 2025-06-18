Cotswolds Designer Outlet reveals the date of its much-anticipated preview opening

Cotswolds Designer Outlet

The all new, highly anticipated Cotswolds Designer Outlet has announced its official opening period starting on Wednesday 16th July, with an array of exclusive events and offers for visitors to enjoy and experience at the UK’s newest retail destination, extended over a dedicated two weeks this July.

Doors will open from 10am, to unveil over 50 newly built retail stores and contemporary eateries, with a range of opportunities for everyone to get involved in during the launch and beyond. Located in a premium position at the gateway to the Cotswolds, the aesthetic of the new outlet reflects and reinforces the heritage and rural landscape of the surrounding region and is a ‘must visit’ this summer.

Some additions to the line-up have been announced with fashion retailers Reiss, Hobbs, and Jack & Jones, joining the line up along with The North Face and The Body Shop, adding to an already impressive retail offering. They join a hand-picked selection of curated stores, with prestigious brands including BOSS, Levi’s, adidas, Sweaty Betty, and Rituals. Alongside the internationally renowned retailers, there will also be local businesses showcased including KNEAD Bakery and The Patisserie Box, promoting locally made goods and tasty treats. Visitors will also be able to refresh with a range of catering options including Five Guys, wagamama, Zizzi, Pret A Manger, Caffé Nero and 200 Degrees.

The destination has been designed with the whole family in mind and features both indoor and outdoor play areas, accessible family changing facilities and a dedicated approach to pooches, with a wild walk meadow and even a dog stick library!

Each retailer will be hosting extra-special in-store launch activities for everyone over the extended launch period to truly experience all the individual and unique brands on opening.

During the opening week (Wednesday 16th to Sunday 20th July), guests can enjoy an unparalleled retail experience, with the mall hosting a series of performances by well-known local entertainers, from music to magic and kids crafting to spontaneous acts of kindness across the outlet, gifting various items and vouchers to visiting shoppers.

There is so much on offer in the initial few weeks, with a brand trail helping visitors to explore each of the new stores, plus there’s even a giant doodle wall to keep children entertained and a doggy selfie station. The excitement is building, and the opening period will have something for everyone to enjoy, on two legs or four.

The contemporary new development nestled in the stunning North Gloucestershire countryside, is easily accessible from the M5 motorway via Junction 9, where you immediately see the stunning venue as you join the A46. Offering ample parking spaces and providing an extended bank of EV charging stations, it’s the perfect pitstop. At weekends and bank holidays, a newly introduced shuttle bus service will operate every 30 minutes from the centre of the nearby town of Tewkesbury, also calling at the local railway station at Ashchurch.

Adrian Field, Centre Manager at Cotswolds Designer Outlet, commented:

‘We’re really excited to be able to share the official opening and invite shoppers and diners to join us in the opening period from Wednesday 16th July onwards, and enjoy a range of activities and entertainment. We look forward to welcoming visitors throughout July and into the summer holidays for an initial peek at Cotswolds Designer Outlet.

As it draws closer, we are gearing up to opening the doors to the public and showcasing years of planning and building that’s been ongoing behind the scenes. Everything is taking shape and I’m looking forward to it all coming together as the finished Cotswolds Designer Outlet. We’re proud to be supporting local businesses, independent retail and the local community over the launch period.”

The Cotswolds Designer Outlet will be open to the public from Wednesday 16th July from 10am and then open daily until late.