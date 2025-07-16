Council Leader praises local effort behind 52-home new homes in Leigh Sinton

Cllr John Gallagher and CEO of Lioncourt Homes, Colin Cole.

The Leader of Malvern Hills District Council, Cllr John Gallagher, recently visited the site of a new 52-home development in Leigh Sinton, where construction is now underway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Gallagher was welcomed by Colin Cole, CEO at Lioncourt Homes, along with Site Manager Ben Hingley and Rob Brown, Health, Safety and Environment Manager.

During the visit, Cllr Gallagher toured different areas of the site and discussed plans for the high-quality homes and green spaces, which are set to be complete in 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Named The Hamlet and located off the A4103, the development will be comprised of a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes in detached, semi-detached and terraced styles.

15 of the 52 homes being delivered will be available through social rent and shared ownership, with the remainder offered through the open market.

Over £350,000 in Section 106 contributions will be invested into the community, supporting education, school and community transport, public spaces, children’s play areas, local NHS provision as well as green spaces such as play areas, parks, gardens and allotments.