Council leaders tour David Lloyd Harlow development with newly appointed General Manager

L-R) Cllr Dan Swords, Alan Townshend, James Gardner and Jo Miller enjoy the view from the main gym room at David Lloyd Harlow, opening winter 2026. [Credit: Matt Fisher]

Anticipation is building for the new David Lloyd Harlow Club as local council leaders joined new General Manager Jo Miller for a site preview. Leader of Harlow Council, Dan Swords, visited the construction site in the Innovation Park alongside Harlow Council Managing Director James Gardner and Executive Director Alan Townshend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harlow Council met with Jo Miller, who is overseeing preparations for the new Club ahead of opening in winter 2025. Jo joins David Lloyd Harlow as General Manager, having previously managed the opening of David Lloyd Cricklewood Lane in north London in 2022.

Jo is also supporting recruitment for 75 local jobs in hospitality, fitness and spa roles throughout the Club. The recruitment drive follows David Lloyd Clubs being named as one of the UK’s ‘Top 10 Best Very Big Places to Work’ by the Sunday Times last month. David Lloyd Clubs picked up the accolade for a third year running, for its exceptional workplace culture, leadership and its investment in people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Lloyd Clubs is committed to creating positive communities both inside and outside of its clubs and will explore opportunities to develop local community partnerships. It has made a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030 and the new Club will incorporate the latest in sustainability technology to ensure it operates as efficiently as possible.

L-R) Cllr Dan Swords, Alan Townshend, James Gardner and Jo Miller on site of the new David Lloyd Harlow Club, opening winter 2026. [Credit: Matt Fisher]

Jo Miller, General Manager at David Lloyd Harlow, said: “The new Club opening is exciting for all involved and we’ve seen fantastic interest already from the local community. Construction is well underway and we were delighted to welcome Harlow Council for a first look at the progress we’re making and our plans to establish a thriving health and wellbeing community here in the Innovation Park.

“I’m excited to join David Lloyd Harlow as General Manager, having enjoyed various roles in six different David Lloyd Clubs throughout my career. Starting at David Lloyd Southend in 2007, I have since worked with teams in Basildon, Ipswich, Cambridge, Romford and Cricklewood, and I look forward to bringing my experience to Harlow next.

“We are committed to supporting the local area, and our ongoing recruitment drive is a great opportunity for those looking to join a thriving, fast-paced fitness environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The state-of-the-art health and wellbeing facilities available at David Lloyd Harlow will provide something for everyone, no matter your age or ability; from the state-of-the-art gym, to premium tennis and padel courts, Signature Classes Collection to the Spa Retreat, and not forgetting expert coaching for children. I look forward to joining our new members on their health and wellbeing journey.”

Alan Townshend (far left), Cllr Dan Swords (second left), and James Gardner (far right) from Harlow Council join David Lloyd Harlow General Manager Jo Miller (third from left) on site of the new Club. [Credit: Matt Fisher]

Speaking on site of the new David Lloyd Harlow Club, Councillor Dan Swords, Leader of Harlow Council, said: “We worked extremely hard to seal a deal to bring such a prestigious brand like David Lloyd Clubs to Harlow, so I was extremely excited to visit the site to see the progress being made and welcome Jo to Harlow. It won’t be long now for residents to wait for these fantastic new state-of-the-art facilities to open.

“This is a huge investment for our town topping £25m and shows that leading high-end brands believe Harlow is a location worth investing in. The new club will not only provide new health and wellbeing opportunities for residents, but it is creating new jobs and will be an added addition to our already thriving Harlow Innovation Park.

“This is further proof that we are Building Harlow’s Future, and we are on a mission to ‘secure our future’ by attracting even more high-end retail and leisure brands to our town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memberships for David Lloyd Harlow opened to the public on 29 May and there has already been a high level of interest from locals, many of whom have already secured their membership.

The new Club will offer a comprehensive range of premium facilities, including a 100+ station gym, indoor and outdoor heated swimming pools, racquet facilities including tennis and padel (the ‘world’s fastest growing sport’), alongside a luxurious Spa Retreat with a tranquil spa garden. Families will also benefit from a host of dedicated amenities designed to keep children active and entertained.

For those who are looking to find out more about the current vacancies please visit: https://careers.davidlloyd.co.uk/

For more information and to secure membership, visit: www.davidlloyd.co.uk/clubs/harlow

To book a virtual tour of the Club, visit: https://www.davidlloyd.co.uk/clubs/harlow/harlow-virtual-tour/