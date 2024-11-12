Council leads way on school menus by doubling spend on local produce

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primary schools have given small businesses and independent producers a well-deserved break in partnership with Larder Cymru.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is the first in Wales to fully implement a new menu featuring their Welsh supply base following a test period earlier this year.

With support from the Larder Cymru Welsh Food for Schools initiative, Caerphilly was one of six counties – the others being Wrexham, Flintshire, Anglesey, Gwynedd, and Cardiff – to use more locally sourced ingredients in their St David’s Day dinner menus.

Now, following the success of the initiative – delivered by Menter Môn and supported by the Welsh Government's Foundational Economy Backing Local Firms Fund – the council has almost doubled the amount it spends on Welsh produce.

Marcia Lewis, Principal Officer for Caerphilly’s catering service, said they have made huge strides in the two years since the Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) programme was rolled across Wales to help combat the cost-of-living crisis.

“Looking back over this period it’s fantastic to see the progress Caerphilly has made,” she added.

“We were fortunate to hit our target a year ahead of schedule which was a true reflection of the commitment and determination of all involved in making it a great success.

“All this was achieved whilst prioritising the use of local produce on school menus, which not only enhances the project’s value for pupils but also supports the local economy and promotes sustainability.”

Marcia says closer links with Larder Cymru and working alongside the talented Michelle Griffiths from Rose-Innes Design, and photographer Huw Jones – who together created vibrant, informative menus for the schools – also had a positive impact.

“The dedication to provide free meals to all primary-aged pupils means Caerphilly is setting a positive precedent for other authorities,” said Marcia.

“Access to nutritious meals is crucial for children's development, learning, and well-being, and our proactive approach showcases a commitment to making a meaningful difference in learners’ lives whilst increasing local products and the supply chain.”

Among the companies supplying the schools are Llaeth y Llan village dairy, Woosnam Dairies, Brace’s Family Bread, Castell Howell, The Celtic Pie Co, Ellis Eggs, Celtica, Authentic Curries and World Foods, Celtic Pride, Langford’s, Popty Bakery, Bishop, Dragon, Mario’s Welsh ice cream, and Farm Fresh meat specialists.

The news of Caerphilly’s achievement coincides with LACA’s National School Meals Week (NSMW24) which runs until Friday and promotes the role school meals play in children’s mental wellbeing as well as physically and academically, with events and activities taking place across the UK.

Michelle has designed for many brands over the years, including major high street retailers, and was even an advisor to esteemed chef Marco Pierre White.

She says this was one of the most rewarding briefs she has been tasked with, adding: “I went all out to design engaging menus with professional photos of mouthwatering meals that showcased this quality food and nutritious ingredients. Supplier brand logos were used on the menu footer along with Welsh dragon icons to indicate Welsh produce was used.

“Great school dinners in Caerphilly with lower food miles as well as an uplift to the Welsh economy - this is a win!”

Menter Môn’s Food Project Manager David Wylie says the Caerphilly model could now be replicated by other local authorities in Wales.

“They have shown a real determination to make this work and been a huge supporter of local producers in their region, which is demonstrated by both the uplift in spend and the number of pupils signing up for free school meals,” he added.

“We are working side-by-side with them and other councils to instil change, boost local economies and bolster supply chains while promoting sustainability and helping families at a challenging time economically.

“We have incredible food and drink producers all over Wales and it’s important we get behind them while ensuring future generations have access to nutritious, affordable food and drink – this is a fantastic first step in that direction.”