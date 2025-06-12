Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Norwich

One Fun Day

The RSPCA will be holding its annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers in Norwich are invited to join in the celebrations at The Forum.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA Norwich will be hosting a fundraising outside The Forum, Norwich on Saturday June 14th between 10am-2pm.

The One Fun Day event promises to be fun for all the family - there will be a chance to meet the team and learn about what services the branch offers, a tombola and lots of activities for all the family including arts and crafts for the children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend.This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by 22 founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The One Fun Day events gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event in Norwich is one to remember.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “We can’t wait to celebrate with our supporters old and new at our one fun day event.

“Events like these are vital fundraising events for our branch and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals in our care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One Fun Day is a national day of celebration for RSPCAs across the country and this year we're doing something a little different and hosting it at the Forum so that you can pop in while in the city and say hello to our friendly team, have a go on the tombola or take part in one of our fun activities as well as supporting your local RSPCA branch.”

The One Fun Day will be held at The Forum Millennium Plain Norwich more details can be found on the branch website.