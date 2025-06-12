Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Suffolk

The RSPCA will be holding its Annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers in Suffolk are invited to join in the celebrations.

The RSPCA Suffolk Central Branch will be hosting a series of fun events around their branch area, to help raise vital funds for the branch.

The animal rehoming centre at Martlesham will be hosting a celebration of the branch’s animal rehabilitation and rehoming work, on Saturday, 14 June from 12pm until 3pm.

This will involve a chance to look around the centre and supporters can relax and enjoy some home baked cakes and refreshments.

One Fun Day

As well as the event at the animal centre, the branch shops will also be hosting One Fun Day events of their own, including craft making, games, homemade cakes and refreshments and children’s activities.

The events will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend.This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

The One Fun Day event gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Join us for an afternoon of coffee and cake in the middle of our rehoming centre surrounded by rescue animals.

“You will also have the chance to look around at the animals on a day we are usually closed, and you will be able to chat with others in your community and hear all about our work.

“Entry is free but, sorry, no dogs allowed at this event as it’s being held in the heart of our centre near small animals.

“Events like these raise vital funds to help animals in our care and we hope local residents and supporters old and new will come along and support us.”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit the branch’s Facebook page.

There will also be events at the branch’s five charity shops - which are based in Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Ipswich and Stowmarket - more details of the events and timings can be found on this map.

The One Fun Day at the animal centre is at Mill Lane, Martlesham, Woodbridge, IP12 4PD.