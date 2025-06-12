Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Winsford

One Fun Day

The RSPCA will be holding its annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers are invited to join in the celebrations at a special event in Winsford - this Saturday June 14.

Families and supporters old and new are invited to join in the celebrations as part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Day which will be held simultaneously at various locations across the country.

The event has been organised by the RSPCA Crewe, Nantwich and District Branch and will be held at the New Images Youth and Community Centre, Nixon Drive, Winsford, from 11am until 4pm.

The Fun Day will include a paw-some dog show, bouncy castle and games, a treasure hunt, as well as lots of craft, cakes and food stalls and a chance to meet the team.

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend. This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by 22 founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with other like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

The One Fun Day event gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event at Winsford is one to remember.

A spokesperson said: “Calling all animal lovers, families, and fun-seekers—get ready for an unforgettable day out on June 14. We would love you to join us for the RSPCA Crewe, Nantwich & District’s very first One Fun Day. This is your chance to celebrate our furry friends while enjoying a jam-packed day of excitement, laughter, and community spirit.

“Events include our Paw-some Dog Show – Does your pup have the waggiest tail? The best rescue story? Then enter them in our fun dog show and let them shine.

“We will also have a bouncy castle, games and a treasure hunt where you can follow the clues, solve the riddles, and uncover hidden surprises. And there will be cakes and food stalls – with everything from delicious homemade cakes to mouthwatering bites, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

“But there will be so much more including raffles and a chance to meet the team - so we hope you can pop the event in your diary and we look forward to seeing you on the day.”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit Facebook page for more information.

