Couple take on Big Ballsy Run in support of testicular cancer

Chris and his wife Gemma pictured as they completed a Tough Mudder challenge earlier this year.

This November, Chris Adams, Digital Services Manager at FDM Document Solutions, and his wife Gemma will be taking on a personal challenge as part of the Big Ballsy Run 2025, raising funds and awareness for testicular cancer, in support of Robin Cancer Trust.

The Big Ballsy Run is an annual event that encourages participants to run or walk 10K, 50K or 100K over the course of the month, with all donations going to the Robin Cancer Trust. The charity provides vital information, support and care for men and their families affected by testicular cancer.

Chris and Gemma have committed to completing the 100K running challenge, breaking the distance into manageable runs, demonstrating true determination and commitment to a cause that is very close to their hearts.

Chris comments: “Receiving a diagnosis of testicular cancer earlier this year, I know first-hand how important detection, awareness and support can be.

“Gemma and I are incredibly grateful for the care we received during the early stages, and now it’s our turn to give something back. Taking on 100K this November is our way of raising funds and shining a light on this important cause.”

Gemma comments: “Just two weeks before Chris’s birthday he underwent surgery. Finding out that he had cancer confirmed our worst fears. Thankfully, he is on the mend and getting back to normal life, but this experience was life changing for us in many ways.

“That’s why we want to do this run and raise as much money as possible, so others can get the information and support that they need, just as we did.”

Chief Growth Officer for FDM Document Solutions, Ian Forster comments: “Everyone at FDM Document Solutions would like to offer their support to Chris and Gemma. We have no doubt that they will complete the Big Ballsy Run and we hope that they smash their fundraising target too!”

Anyone that would like to contribute to the challenge can visit Chris and Gemma’s JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/gemma-adams-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL