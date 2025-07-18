Cracking the 11+: Maidstone pupil reveals her secrets, gives thanks to BYITC Supermaths’ Winning Formula

Ten-year-old Brunswick House Primary School pupil Testimony Latinwo sat five entrance exams and passed them all

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A talented young student from Maidstone, Kent, is celebrating after passing her 11+ exams with exceptional results - all thanks to her hard work and extra support from BYITC.

Testimony Latinwo, aged 10, who attends Brunswick House Primary School, took an impressive five entrance exams, including independent school and scholarship tests, and passed every single one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her family shared how she thrived during her 11+ preparation classes at the British Youth International College (BYITC), describing her teacher as “wonderful” and the classes as “a great way to prepare”.

Testimony Latinwo

“BYITC 11+ was a great way to prepare our daughter for her test,” her mother, Victoria Latinwo, said with provide.

Testimony herself credited BYITC’s Supermaths programme for her success. In a video message, she explained how the training at www.BYITC.org helped improve her speed and accuracy: “Supermaths’ methods make me very agile. I can do maths freely and enjoy it.

“At school, we do maths, but in the 11+, non-verbal reasoning is an important part and I easily imagined numbers, shapes, and sequences from my mental maths practice - it really helped me. Often, I was even quicker than the teacher!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also strongly recommended the Supermaths app to anyone preparing for the 11+ or simply wanting to improve in maths, saying it “will really help in their education and in their maths.”

Looking ahead, Testimony is still exploring her future career options but currently feels drawn to becoming a doctor.

Dr Rashmi Mantri, founder of BYITC, praised Testimony’s hard work and dedication: “We are incredibly proud of Testimony and all that she has achieved. Her success is a true testament to her determination and the power of focused preparation.

“We are seeing a growing number of parents choosing extra tuition ahead of the 11+ exams because they recognise how important these tests are in shaping their children's futures. At BYITC, we are committed to helping every child reach their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Testimony’s remarkable achievement has inspired her family, teachers, and friends, and highlights the vital role of targeted support in helping young students achieve their academic goals.”

Scotland-headquartered BYITC is also now the UK’s largest provider of Abacus Maths classes and creator of the world’s first 100% digital, game-based abacus maths learning application.