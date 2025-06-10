Cranbrook students design special commemorative VE Day 80 collage for Taylor Wimpey development

The VE Day 80 flag proudly displayed at Taylor Wimpey's Cranbrook

Students at Cranbrook Education Campus have worked with Taylor Wimpey Exeter to design a special VE Day 80 collage that commemorates the recent national anniversary.

As part of its support for the important anniversary, the housebuilder challenged pupils to put forward suggestions for a group collage that would then be created and installed by them at its Cranbrook development.

The pupils created a range of thoughtful concepts, which included an RAF aircraft, the Union Jack, the Saint George’s Cross, the Star of David and drawings of Sir Winston Churchill, King George VI and the British soldier.

The design is now proudly displayed at the Cranbrook development, with some of the students at Cranbrook Education Campus recently visiting the sales information centre at the development for photos and to see the collage in action.

Cranbrook Education Campus pupils at Taylor Wimpey's Cranbrook development following a design activity for VE Day 80

Hannah Wickens, Teacher at Cranbrook Education Campus, said: “We were delighted to be contacted by Taylor Wimpey Exeter to work together on a VE Day 80 collage that helps commemorate, in our own special way, the dedication and sacrifice given by the wartime generation.

“It was great to be given the opportunity to see the completed collage in person with our students, who put forward some thoughtful and visually stunning designs. I know they really enjoyed taking part, and at the same time learning more about what Britons and Continental Europeans at the time went through during the Second World War in their fight for freedom.”

Emma Smith, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: “It was so very important to us to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, so we are extremely grateful that Cranbrook Education Campus students and staff created such wonderful designs for the VE Day 80 collage for members of the Cranbrook community to enjoy.

“The design now stands pride of place in the development sales office, so all of our customers and visitors can see it and be reminded of the people, groups and technology that helped towards the Allied victory in Europe. To us, it’s a really special collage, and hopefully the people of Cranbrook agree. Thank you to the Cranbrook Education Campus youngsters, who put such thought, feeling and care into their designs.”

