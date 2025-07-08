Crandon Springs Care Home Hosts Sports Day for Rockers & Rollers Day Nursery

Crandon Springs Care Home residents were delighted to present medals to all the nursery children at the end of the sports day hosted at the home.

The children of Rockers & Rollers Day Nursery in Wells, Somerset, brought energy and laughter to Crandon Springs Care Home, as they held their annual sports day in the home’s beautiful, accessible garden.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spacious lawn was transformed into a playful arena where the nursery children took part in classic games including egg-and-spoon races, beanbag balancing, beach ball and tunnel challenges. Residents gathered outdoors to cheer them on, creating a lovely atmosphere of intergenerational community connection.

Adding to the fun, Crandon Springs’ Deputy Manager, Darius Ivana, demonstrated the egg-and-spoon technique before the children had their turn. Resident and former nurse Eileen joined in the action, competing alongside Kath from the home’s Activities Team to chants from the children of `Come on Eileen`, spurring her on to win the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the events, residents presented medals to all the children to celebrate their efforts.

Residents from Crandon Springs Care home in Wells enjoyed cheering on the children from Rockers & Rollers Day Nursery as they took part in their sports day games in the home’s beautiful garden.

“It was lovely to have the children here,” said Darius. “Their energy and the delight they found in the games was infectious for our residents and staff. We were pleased to offer our fantastic garden for the children to enjoy these outside games. This is an example of Crandon Springs’ ongoing commitment to community engagement and enriching the lives of our residents through shared experiences.”

Natalie, Manager at Rockers and Rollers Nursery, added: “Our children love these visits to Crandon Springs Care Home, and always look forward to them. We love the intergenerational work we do together; both the children and residents get some much out of the visits and it brings so much joy to the staff too.”