Crandon Springs Care Home - Residents Enjoy the Best of Somerset with Cheddar Strawberries and Scenic Outings
As part of the home’s regular life enrichment programme, these outings are designed to support residents’ wellbeing, foster community connection, and offer meaningful experiences beyond the care home environment.
Whether basking in sunshine or braving a bit of classic British drizzle, residents have enjoyed journeys through the beautiful Somerset countryside in the home’s minibus. From scenic drives and picnics, to enjoying strawberries and cream with panoramic views, these outings have provided many moments of enjoyment and relaxation.
The highlight of the recent trips has been a stop at Warren’s Farm Shop in Cheddar, where residents sampled some of the region’s finest strawberries which are sweet, juicy, and bursting with local flavour. On rainy days, residents brought the picnic on board the minibus, while sunnier moments saw them enjoying strawberries and cream al fresco, overlooking the breath-taking Cheddar Valley.
In addition to strawberry-picking adventures, recent excursions have included tea and cake at local garden centres, a visit to Wookey Hole for ice cream, and peaceful picnics at Deer’s Leap in the Mendip National Landscape.
Meg Cleal, General Manager at Crandon Springs Care Home, said: “Getting out and about is so important for our residents. It brings a sense of wellbeing and connection to the wider community. Whether it’s a simple cuppa at a garden centre or a scenic drive through Somerset, these outings create lovely memories and make everyone feel good. The Cheddar strawberries were a real hit, and we’re grateful to Warren’s Farm Shop for their warm welcome and for growing such amazing fruit!”
Crandon Springs Care Home, operated by Barchester Healthcare, provides high-quality residential, dementia, and respite care for up to 64 residents. The team is committed to providing personalised care and fostering a supportive community spirit. The vibrant calendar of events and activities ensures that life remains active, engaging, and happy for all who live there.