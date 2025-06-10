Crave Ceroc for Cancer: Local business owner hosts charity dance night to raise funds for Cancer Research UK

Local accountant and entrepreneur Tom Dimelow, founder of Handy Accounting Services Ltd and franchisee of Ceroc Southampton, is stepping out from behind the desk and onto the dance floor with the launch of a brand-new Ceroc dance venue — and it all kicks off with a special charity freestyle night to raise money and awareness for Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special one-off event, named Crave Ceroc for Cancer, will take place on Friday, June 13, from 8pm until midnight at Colden Common Community Centre, Winchester.

Tickets are £12, available by prebooking only, and 100% of proceeds — from ticket sales, raffle entries, and on-the-night donations — will go directly to Cancer Research UK.

The motivation behind the event is deeply personal for Tom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Tom Dimelow

“Last year, two of my close family members were diagnosed with cancer — one with leukaemia and one with lymphoma,” he explains. “They’re still battling today, and while the NHS has been brilliant, we’ve seen first-hand the vital role that charities like the Exeter Leukaemia Fund, Chemo Hero, and Cancer Research UK play behind the scenes — from treatment support to mental health care and ward development. This event is my way of saying thank you and giving back.”

Ceroc is a fun, friendly, and easy-to-learn social partner dance. The night promises a full room of Ceroc and SILC dance tracks, curated by a top DJ, and is open to dancers of all levels.

Whether you're an experienced dancer or just want a fun night out, you're invited to enjoy an unforgettable night — and support a truly vital cause.

Booking info available at: https://www.ceroc.com/30/13350/crave-ceroc-for-cancer