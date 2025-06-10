Crave Ceroc for Cancer: Local business owner hosts charity dance night to raise funds for Cancer Research UK
This special one-off event, named Crave Ceroc for Cancer, will take place on Friday, June 13, from 8pm until midnight at Colden Common Community Centre, Winchester.
Tickets are £12, available by prebooking only, and 100% of proceeds — from ticket sales, raffle entries, and on-the-night donations — will go directly to Cancer Research UK.
The motivation behind the event is deeply personal for Tom.
“Last year, two of my close family members were diagnosed with cancer — one with leukaemia and one with lymphoma,” he explains. “They’re still battling today, and while the NHS has been brilliant, we’ve seen first-hand the vital role that charities like the Exeter Leukaemia Fund, Chemo Hero, and Cancer Research UK play behind the scenes — from treatment support to mental health care and ward development. This event is my way of saying thank you and giving back.”
Ceroc is a fun, friendly, and easy-to-learn social partner dance. The night promises a full room of Ceroc and SILC dance tracks, curated by a top DJ, and is open to dancers of all levels.
Whether you're an experienced dancer or just want a fun night out, you're invited to enjoy an unforgettable night — and support a truly vital cause.
Booking info available at: https://www.ceroc.com/30/13350/crave-ceroc-for-cancer