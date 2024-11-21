Creams Café Chatham celebrates 10th anniversary with community spectacular

Creams Cafe Chatham

This November, Creams Café Chatham is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a 10-day extravaganza.

The dessert parlour, run by franchise partner Parveen Mann and General Manager Andre Fernandes, has been a cornerstone of the local community for over a decade and will celebrate this incredible milestone with the friends, families, and all the customers who have been integral to its success.

The celebration will kick off on Thursday 21st November and run through until the main event on Saturday 30th November, culminating with a festival of delicious desserts.

Along the way, each day will see a new offer to say thank you to the local community, including:

Friday 22nd November: Buy One Get One Free on the new Savoury Hot Pockets range

Saturday 23rd November: Free soft swirl sundae to every app customer

Thursday 28th November: Classic Desserts at Classic Prices (£4.95 each!), including:

Chocoholic waffle and crepeNutella waffle and crepeBubbilicious sundaeKnickerbocker sundae

On Saturday 30th November, Creams Café will bring the party to Chatham. The day will begin with a dedicated two hours with My Shining Star, a local children's cancer charity which offer advice and practical support for families affected by cancer. From midday onwards, the party will be open to all with everything from face painting to a DJ, photo booth and delectable dishes from local businesses. The cherry on the ice-cream: free gelato for all!

Parveen Mann, co-franchise owner of Creams Chatham, said: “Back in 2012 we visited a Creams Café in Southall, and it just had this wow factor. It was busy and full of energy, there were lots of smiling faces all enjoying their desserts, and it was unlike anything we’d seen before – a true niche in the dessert market. We had owned different franchise stores before, but from this moment we knew we wanted to be part of the Creams revolution.

“Over the last 10 years, it has been a true roller coaster ride. It took a short while to get things off the ground, however, we had a Facebook video which went viral, leading to queues forming out the door. We couldn't believe it! Since then, we have been fortunate enough to continue to have incredible support from the local community to the point where we had to increase the size of our store.

“It’s this community which has kept us going, regardless of the challenges which have been thrown at us. It’s no big secret that since the first lockdown, operating in the hospitality industry has been a challenge. We have tried to ensure we are giving back to the community too, working with numerous local charities and sending desserts to the hospitals, doctors, nurses, and all the staff caring for people during the pandemic.

We offer work experience to disadvantaged teenagers to help build their confidence in the workplace and allow them to gain real-world skills – and we’ve seen them truly thrive after this, which is incredible.

“We cannot wait to celebrate our 10th anniversary with everyone this month. Seeing old employees, students, and people return time and time again is one of the best parts of being a part of the Creams family. To us, it is all about the people, and our 10th anniversary will be a real reflection of this – and we look forward to welcoming everyone through our doors.”

The full schedule of activities include:

Thursday 21st November: Sweet Kick-Off, 10% off, minimum £10 spend, dine in

Friday 22nd November: Buy 1 get 1 Free savoury pocket

Saturday 23rd November: Free soft swirl sundae to every app customer

Sunday 24th November: Kids free treat ice cream with every MOV £5

Monday 25th November: Buy 1 get 1 free, regular thick shakes only

Tuesday 26th November: Buy 1 get 1 free classic cookie doughs (excludes premium)

Wednesday 27th November: Buy 1 get 1 Free on classic waffles & crepes

Thursday 28th November: Classic Desserts at Classic Prices

Friday 29th November: Free Regular Slush to every app customer with £5 minimum spend

Saturday 30th November: PARTY DAY - Festival atmosphere FREE GELATO TO ALL!