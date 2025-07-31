Crewe residents enjoy family fun day

Guinness welcomes residents

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations recently organised a free family fun day at Claughton Avenue in Crewe for the local community, where residents young and old gathered for a great day out.

A variety of organisations attended the fun day with stalls and provided fun and games - including Cheshire East Start for Life who offered a variety of creative activities for children up to five years old, Cheshire East Youth team who organised team games, circus skills and education games for 13 to 19 year olds and Idverde who provided bird boxes and wildflower seed sachets for residents to take home.

The local YMCA also offered cake decorating, a graffiti wall and various games including a large connect 4. Cheshire Police were also on hand to speak to residents and answer any questions.

Katie Gilmore from The Guinness Partnership said: “As well as providing homes to people, we aim to help build neighbourhoods where people are proud to live. Days like this are a fantastic way to support communities and for people of all ages to come together. I would like to thank all the organisations who helped make the day a success.”

A resident who went along to the fun day said: “This has been a good day. It’s great to see so many people face to face and I have enjoyed it very much.”