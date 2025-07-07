Crewe women’s charity receives £1,500 donation from homebuilder

DWNW - David Wilson Homes donated £1,500 to Her-Place Charitable Trust

David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to Her-Place Charitable Trust as part of its Community Fund Scheme to help fund the charity’s services.

Formerly known as Motherwell Cheshire, the charity was founded in 2015 with the mission to support, empower, and inspire women and girls across the community. Initially focused on bridging gaps in mental health and wellbeing services for mothers, the charity has grown to address broader challenges faced by women and girls of all ages.

David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of The Barratt Redrow Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Kate Blakemore, Founder and Chief Executive at Her-Place Charitable Trust, said: “The work we do is vital to the mental health and overall wellbeing of women and girls in Crewe and the surrounding areas. Last year alone, we supported over 1,000 women through counselling, peer groups, and community events.

“Our initiatives address a wide range of challenges, including perinatal mental health, domestic abuse, and the struggles faced by young girls in today’s world. By supporting women, we create ripple effects that strengthen families and the broader community.”

The charity’s services include counselling, peer support groups, and tailored programmes such as mentoring for young girls and workshops to promote positive mental health. The organisation is run by women for women, ensuring its support is empathetic and understanding.

Kate continued: “Donating to local charities like Her-Place Charitable Trust is incredibly impactful. Local organisations are deeply embedded in the community and understand its unique needs. Every donation stays within the local area, creating direct benefits for residents.

“It ensures that vital services, often unavailable elsewhere, can be sustained and expanded. Supporting local charities fosters a sense of community, enabling people to come together to tackle shared challenges.”

Donations directly fund the programmes and services that make a tangible difference in women’s lives. For example, funds might support the charity’s peer support groups, such as the newly launched 'Thread and Needle' sewing group, designed to build confidence and reduce isolation.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are proud to have been able to support Her-Place Charitable Trust, which offers an incredibly important service to many areas in Crewe as well as surrounding areas such as Winsford.

“It’s more important than ever that we support those in need, as it can make a world of difference for everyone involved. Everyone at the Her-Place Charitable Trust works incredibly hard and we are delighted to support their efforts.”

Her-Place Charitable Trust is located close to David Wilson Homes’ Sydney Place development on Sydney Road in Crewe.

To find out more about the charity and the services it offers, visit the website at Her-Place Charitable Trust.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Cheshire.