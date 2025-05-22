Croudace Homes and The Englefield Estate officially opens new play park ahead of school holidays

Burghfield Event

Residents and the local community in Burghfield Common celebrated the opening of a new play park on Friday 16th May at Croudace Homes’ development, The Brooks, which is set on land formerly belonging to the Englefield Estate in Berkshire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new play park was officially opened by Harry Benyon, of the Englefield Estate at a ribbon-cutting ceremony which was attended by other key stakeholders, including the Savills Residential Development Sales team, the selling agents for The Brooks, and senior representatives from Croudace Homes.

Local residents and families gathered at the development to celebrate the park opening and enjoyed refreshments from the on-site coffee van, before exploring the new available green space with footpaths and open space to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new play park encourages outdoor activity, with 2,500 sq m of green space available for residents and the wider community to spend time with family and loved ones. Within the play park there is a cradle nest swing, balancing beam, and stepping logs. At a later stage, there will be a decking area overarching the balancing pond to view wildlife and the wildflowers planted throughout the park.

Burghfield event

Simon Halfhide, Sales & Marketing Director for Croudace Homes South Thames, commented: “The Brooks has been carefully designed to complement the charm of the Berkshire countryside, with community living at its core. We are excited to have officially opened this new park to create a family-oriented space for residents to come together, play, and enjoy the local environment and picturesque views.”

Harry Benyon, of the Englefield Estate, said: “As original landowners of this site, we were pleased to be invited to officially open the new play park at The Brooks, and celebrate the open green space that is surrounded by the beautiful new homes.

“We have been proud to work with Croudace Homes to help create a true legacy development that we believe combines the very best of tradition with modern, sustainable living.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carly Tagg, Savills, added: “The Brooks is a fundamentally unique scheme focused as much on community and nature as it is on bricks and mortar development. New homes buyers increasingly want more than beautifully constructed homes, they are looking for a sense of place and, crucially, one connected to its landscape. The central green at The Brooks is an integral element of the development, providing an attractive focal point and a wonderful space for residents to get together and for children to play.”

Croudace Homes, in partnership with the Englefield Estate, is committed to delivering a high-quality residential community that upholds and preserves the heritage and ethos of the Estate.

Located in the heart of Burghfield Common, The Brooks benefits from close proximity to the M4, Theale station and the village centre which is home to local shops, cafes and a community centre.

Reading is just six miles from The Brooks which offers residents a number of leisure activities at the Oracle shopping centre and The Hexagon entertainment complex.

For more information about The Brooks, visit www.croudacehomes.co.uk.