Cuckfield Rangers FC raise over £2,000 for Dementia Care

On the spring bank holiday Monday, the day after Southampton FC played their final home game of the Premier League season, it was time for Cuckfield Rangers to take to the field at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Through club Chairman, Terry Watson, and his company Mairon Freight Ltd, a sponsor of Southampton FC, Rangers were given full access to the facilities at St Mary’s something the club’s players and officials could only dream of.

The club and players wanted to make the most of this unique opportunity to ensure it was a day to remember in more ways than one, so they set about raising money for Sage House, a Dementia Support charity based near Chichester, and committed to helping people living with dementia.

The club and players chose the charity as virtually everyone associated with the club has experienced a family member or close friend affected by Dementia.

It was an early start for the players with a full coach leaving Cuckfield at 6:15am and everyone arrived on time.

Terry Watson said: “When the opportunity to play at St Mary’s came up there was only one club I wanted to see use it.”

He joked: “It was amazing to see how many players (50+) were available for this game compared to a regular Saturday during the season. The list included players in their 50s and 60s coming out of retirement.”

He continued: “This is a charity that is also very close to my heart and I was stunned when the final figure of £2,024 was announced as the fund raising activities were kept completely under wraps from me until the final amount was known.”

Tommy and Terry Watson admire the Rangers kit hanging in the first team changing room at St Mary's Changing Room

He concluded that “this is something the Club and players should be very proud of and it’s a day that will live long in the history of the club.”

Simon James, Operations Manager from Sage House said: “Sage House was delighted with the funds raised to help us with the work we do. We knew that Cuckfield Rangers were doing something to raise money for us, but like Terry we had no idea of the sum involved, so it was a fantastic surprise when the figure was revealed. We would like to say thank you to the club, its officials and players for the money raised and we’ll ensure its put to good use

