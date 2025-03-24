Cut your holiday costs using 'shoulder season' bookings
Travelling during shoulder seasons, the periods between peak and off-peak times, can lead to significant savings on package holidays. By departing at the end of a lower-priced season and returning during the start of a higher-priced one, or vice versa, holidaymakers can take advantage of reduced airfares and accommodation rates while still enjoying favourable weather and fewer crowds at popular destinations.
For example, a traveller flying to Spain at the end of April, classified as the end of winter season, and returning in May, which falls under the summer season, may benefit from lower outbound costs while still experiencing warmer temperatures.
Similarly, visiting destinations in early autumn, just after the summer rush, can provide similar savings and a more relaxed travel experience.
In travel, the summer season covers the months of May to October, and the winter season covers the months of November to April.
Here is an example of shoulder season savings with Holiday Hypermarket:
Globales Playa Estepona, Costa Del Sol - £336pp
- 7 nights All Inclusive
- Flying from London Gatwick on 30th April
- Prices for 7 nights in May start from £632pp