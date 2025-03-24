Cut your holiday costs using 'shoulder season' bookings

Holiday Hypermarket highlights the cost-saving benefits of travelling during shoulder seasons, offering customers an opportunity to secure better value holidays by departing in one season and returning in another.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelling during shoulder seasons, the periods between peak and off-peak times, can lead to significant savings on package holidays. By departing at the end of a lower-priced season and returning during the start of a higher-priced one, or vice versa, holidaymakers can take advantage of reduced airfares and accommodation rates while still enjoying favourable weather and fewer crowds at popular destinations.

For example, a traveller flying to Spain at the end of April, classified as the end of winter season, and returning in May, which falls under the summer season, may benefit from lower outbound costs while still experiencing warmer temperatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, visiting destinations in early autumn, just after the summer rush, can provide similar savings and a more relaxed travel experience.

Globales Playa Estepona, Costa Del Sol. A traveller flying to Spain at the end of April, the end of winter season, and returning in May, which falls under the summer season, may benefit from lower outbound costs while still experiencing warmer temperatures.

In travel, the summer season covers the months of May to October, and the winter season covers the months of November to April.

Here is an example of shoulder season savings with Holiday Hypermarket:

Globales Playa Estepona, Costa Del Sol - £336pp

7 nights All Inclusive

Flying from London Gatwick on 30th April

Prices for 7 nights in May start from £632pp