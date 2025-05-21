Cyclist who lost the ability to walk sets world record

Tell us your news

A woman who lost the ability to walk as a teenager has set a world record for cycling the entire length of the UK and back. Sarah Ruggins, from Gloucestershire, was diagnosed with a rare condition called complex regional pain syndrome, which also caused her to lose the ability to move her hands without help.

Ms. Ruggins has set a record by cycling 1,677 miles (2,700 km) from John O'Groats in Scotland to Land's End in England and back in just five days, 11 hours, and 14 minutes.

"This ride was a celebration of life, and it was a gift to me and hopefully a gift to others who need motivation," she said.

Ms. Ruggins broke the men's record of five days, 18 hours, and 3 minutes, set by James MacDonald in 2017, by finishing her ride six hours and 43 minutes faster.

She also surpassed the previous women’s record of 10 days and 5 hours, set by Louise Harris in 2023, by finishing four days, 17 hours, and 40 minutes faster.

She said: "It's taught me to believe in myself, and it's taught me that women have a place in the upper echelons of sports - not just as women, but across all genders.

"I'm one of the first women to break a men's endurance record. So it shows that we can take up space in the sport, and we need to be taken seriously."

The 37-year-old was born and raised in Montreal, Canada, but moved to the UK 10 years ago.

She said she was a talented track athlete as a teenager and dreamed of representing Canada in the Olympics, but at 16, she was diagnosed with the rare condition.

"My Olympic dream and everything I thought my life was going to be basically just evaporated overnight, and it took many years of rehabilitation to get my movement back," she said.

"I started exploring athletics again, but I found with my new body I couldn't really run so I turned to cycling."

After moving to the UK, she first started training to break the Land’s End to John O'Groats running record but later decided to take on the challenge by cycling instead.

She cycled 500 km (310 miles) a day, getting just over four hours of sleep each night during the ride.

"I really wanted to make an impact and use my story to help others," she said.

"For me, even when the ride got really painful, it was a celebration, because it was my choice to do this, coming at it from a place of strength.

"I just really wanted to share through this project that your life can change unexpectedly but it means you just need to pivot and find something new that brings you joy."

She used her record attempt to raise money for The Bike Project and Bikes for Refugees, raising over £17,600.