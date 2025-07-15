Cygnet Social Care’s Second Sensory Summer Festival a Resounding Success

There were a variety of games enjoyed by the Cygnet Social Care services.

A care service from Leicester attended a summer sensory festival organised by Cygnet Social Care on Friday 11 June.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in Stoneygate, Toller Road is a specialist residential service which provides support to adults with learning disabilities and mental or physical health needs, run by Cygnet Social Care.

The Leicester-based service attended the second annual Cygnet Social Care Sensory Summer Festival at Saffron Lane Athletics Stadium in Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s festival welcomed approximately 155 residents and 225 staff, bringing the total attendance to around 380 people.

Toller Road enjoyed the Cygnet Social Care Sensory Summer Festival.

Festival-goers and staff travelled from across the country, representing Toller Road as well as numerous other Cygnet services such as Marion House, Conifers, Cherry Tree House, Pines, Broughton Lodge, Elston House, The Orchards, Ducks Halt, Long Eaton Day Services, Broughton House, Willow House, Beeches, Birches, Dove Valley Mews, Lowry House, Supported Living Birmingham, Chaseways, Fairways, Thornfield House, The Fields, Norcott House, Walkern Lodge, Supported Living Leeds and Old Leigh House.

On arrival, attendees received special sensory festival t-shirts and lanyards to wear throughout the day.

With something for everyone, the festival boasted a diverse range of engaging and accessible activities. Attendees could immerse themselves in sensory activities, dance at the silent disco, challenge friends to a game of mini golf, or have fun on the various inflatables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditional summer fair games like hook-a-duck and tin can alley were available, alongside a fun photo booth for memorable snaps, face painting, and the much-anticipated return of both the ice cream van and the popular beach bar, serving refreshing soft drinks.

A new addition this year included the opportunity for staff and residents to throw wet sponges at staff members in the stocks. This proved a very popular activity of the day, helping to cool people off from the blazing sun. The engagement between staff and the people we support was a standout feature of the day.

This year’s entertainment included an exciting performance by an Elvis impersonator, along with multiple other singing acts on stage. Residents and staff enjoyed singing and dancing to all of the music throughout the day.

The event also served as a charitable occasion, with a tombola raising money for the Hogarth Ward at Nottingham City Hospital, a cause chosen in memory of a resident from Marion House who had received treatment there and sadly passed away in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cate Ball, Regional Manager for Social Care Midlands, highlighted the importance of the festival, stating:

“Our second annual sensory summer festival was a resounding success, despite the extremely hot weather! These events are so important for the wellbeing of both the people in our care and our staff teams, who work tirelessly throughout the year. We are so passionate about resident engagement in our Social Care team, it was fantastic to see everyone enjoying themselves.

“Elvis was a big hit, especially for Rita at Willow House and Daniel from Toller Road who are big Elvis fans. The silent disco was as popular as ever, along with the other fantastic music acts. The teams from Cherry Tree House and Pines did an amazing job with the tombola raising £90 towards our fundraising for the Hogarth Ward at Nottingham City Hospital. Thanks to everyone who took part and donated prizes – it is much appreciated.

“The festival’s success was a testament to collaborative effort. It wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of all our staff teams who contributed activities and planning the event. I would also like to thank our sponsors, GPR Construction, TAG and Lightwire for their support.

“As always, we are happy to hear feedback from residents and staff so that we can improve the event year on year. We already can’t wait for next year!”