Cygnet Supported Living Services Fundraise for Mental Health Charity

A 'Bad Hair Day' was the first fundraiser for the charity.

Multiple supported living services in North West England raised much-needed funds for a mental health charity through a month of fundraising fun.

Staff and service users at the five Cygnet Social Care North West Supported Living services took part in numerous fundraising events for Mind throughout May, raising £528.

Mind provides support for people struggling with their mental health across England and Wales. It campaigns for better mental health services and opportunities in the workplace as well as educating employers on creating mentally healthy environments.

The Cygnet Social Care services, based in Macclesfield, Preston, Warrington and two in Wigan, came together to fundraise for Mind due to their personal experiences of mental health challenges.

Pie A Manager was by far the most popular fundraiser.

Stephanie Pollitt, Cygnet Social Care Regional Manager for North West Supported Living, highlighted the success of the mental health fundraiser.

She said: “Here at Cygnet Social Care, we support a lot of people who have mental health needs and that actually also inspired us to fundraise for Mind, alongside our own personal experiences.

“Our month-long fundraiser not only raised vital funds for Mind but it also helped us shine a spotlight on mental health needs and challenges. It was a fun way to raise awareness of the great work the charity does as it supports so many people who are in need.”

To kick-start the fundraising, the Cygnet Social Care services had a bad hair day for a good cause and then followed it up with a Wacky Dress Up Day.

Staff and service users enjoyed a dress up day to raise funds for Mind.

The main event took place on Friday 30 May at the North West Supported Living office in Chorley which saw the team fundraise with a day of games such as Pie A Manager, How Many Sweets in the Jar, and a raffle.

Stephanie said: “I am so proud of our team for raising such a significant amount of money. Our service users really got in to the charitable spirit and played a key part in the fundraiser. Raising money for Mind meant a lot to them to as the charity really helps everybody in so many different ways.

“Our service users especially enjoyed the Pie A Manager fundraiser, which was a great way to bring donations in and create an environment full of laughter. It was a lovely day had by all as it brought everyone from across our Cygnet Group North West services together for a great cause.”