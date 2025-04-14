Daresbury Litter Network cleans up with donation from Castle Green Homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new litter picking group in Daresbury has wasted no time in putting funding from Castle Green Homes to good use.

Daresbury Litter Network received £500 from the homebuilder via Mission Green. The voluntary funding scheme, with an emphasis on sustainability, the environment, health and wellbeing, is linked to the Bridgewater View development.

James Coates, co-founder of Litter Networks said: “We have a vision to create a safe, clean and vibrant Halton for everyone to live, work and visit. Last year the Halton Litter Network collected over 1,000 bags of litter.

"We’re grateful to Castle Green for the Mission Green funding, which will help spearhead the launch of the Daresbury Litter Network to encourage solo picking, and group picking by local residents, youth groups and companies who want to play a role in creating a safe, clean and vibrant Daresbury.

Castle Green’s Sally Brophy joins Ken Miller and James Coates on a litter pick in Daresbury

“Thanks to Castle Green, we have litter pickers and PPE available for anyone who wants to solo pick or lead their own group picks. We’re also keen to work with any local businesses or youth organisations to deliver targeted group pick events. In time we hope the Daresbury Litter Network will receive national recognition from Keep Britain Tidy via its Litter Heroes Certification programme.”

So far this year, Daresbury Litter Network volunteers have collected six bags of litter from the Delph Lane area.

Anyone who spots a litter problem in the Daresbury area is encouraged to report it via the Facebook Group, where they can also let people know where they’ve been picking up rubbish to prevent efforts being duplicated.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “We all have a part to play in keeping the neighbourhoods we live and work in clean and tidy. It’s encouraging to know that Daresbury Litter Network is helping clean up the local area and providing resources for volunteers. A litter bin is being provided at the play area at Bridgewater View but we’d remind people to take their waste home with them if they can’t find a bin.”

Volunteers are helping keep areas of Daresbury tidy with help from funding from Castle Green Homes. From left: James Coates, Sally Brophy and Ken Miller

Other beneficiaries of Mission Green Daresbury included a gardening project at All Saints Church, a sensory garden at Daresbury Primary School, inclusive cooking lessons run by Fresh Beginnings, outdoor space at Sandymoor Ormiston Academy and mental health breakfast chats at the Autism Wellbeing Project.

The £5,000 Mission Green funding is in addition to £1.6 million of community investment, agreed during the planning process, linked to Castle Green’s Bridgewater View development.

That funding includes more than £1 million for off-site public open space, £500,000 of improvements to public rights of way and £60,000 towards sustainable transport.