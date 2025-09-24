Dark Poets Club: From UK Origins to the Global Home of Dark Poetry

What began as a small creative online publication in the UK has grown into an international movement. Dark Poets Club, founded on the therapeutic power of writing as a release for trauma, has become the world’s only dedicated home for exclusively dark poetry, a platform where words uncover the beauty within shadows.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premise of Dark Poets Club was born from a simple truth: writing can heal. By channelling difficult emotions and personal struggles into verse, poets find both release and recognition. For many members, the act of writing dark poetry has become more than art, it’s a form of therapy, reflection, and connection.

Though founded in the UK, Dark Poets Club has swiftly grown into a global community. Thousands of poets from across continents now contribute to the platform, drawn to its bold embrace of the gothic, the haunting, and the unflinching. With submissions spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, and beyond, the Club has established itself as a truly international publication dedicated exclusively to dark poetry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centrepiece of the Dark Poets Club calendar is the International Dark Poets Prize, which has just launched its fourth edition. This year, one poet will be awarded £1,000 and the title of Dark Poets Prize IV Winner. Runners-up and Honourable Mentions will also have their work published and celebrated within the community.

Dark Poets Club

The competition is open to all writers worldwide, with previously published poems welcomed. Submissions close on 30th November 2025, with the winner announced in January 2026.

From its beginnings as a therapeutic outlet to its current role as an international stage, Dark Poets Club has carved out a unique space in contemporary literature. It is now officially recognised as the home of dark poetry, giving voice to the shadows, and a platform to writers who dare to go deeper.

For more information and to enter the Dark Poets Prize IV, visit: www.darkpoets.club or @darkpoetsclub on socials.