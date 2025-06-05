Data reveals Berkshire is one of Britain’s top EV charging blackspots

Expert shares where public charging infrastructure is falling short, and what it means for the UK’s green transport goals.

The UK’s electric vehicle revolution is well underway, but in many parts of the country, infrastructure is failing to keep pace. With more than 1.1 million fully electric cars on British roads and adoption rising fast, public charging availability remains uneven and, in some regions, critically lacking.

New analysis from Wolf River Electric reveals the areas most in need of EV charging investment. By mapping UK EV registration data against public charging locations, the research highlights an emerging infrastructure imbalance that could undermine national climate targets.

EV Growth vs. Charger Growth: A Widening Gap

Between 2019 and to present, the number of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) registered in the UK grew by more than 600%. In contrast, the number of public charging points grew by just 150% in the same timeframe. This has caused the average EV-to-charger ratio to rise sharply, meaning more EVs competing for fewer plugs, especially in busy cities and commuter towns.

Top 5 EV Charging Blackspots in the UK

These counties have the highest number of EVs per public charging point:

Oxfordshire – 39.3 EVs per charger

Greater London – 34.7

Surrey – 31.2

Berkshire – 29.8

Cambridgeshire – 28.5

Where Infrastructure Is Stronger

In contrast, several rural and northern counties have better EV-to-charger ratios:

Cumbria – 7.4 EVs per charger

Northumberland – 8.6

Powys – 9.1

Cornwall – 10.3

Argyll and Bute – 10.9

These areas likely benefit from proactive planning, tourism-driven demand, or lower population densities, helping them stay ahead of the infrastructure curve.

Growth Gaps: The Counties Falling Behind

Some counties have seen the sharpest growth in EVs with only modest increases in public chargers, resulting in ballooning vehicle-to-charger ratios. These include:

Surrey – +20.6 EVs per charger (since 2019)

Berkshire – +18.9

Oxfordshire – +17.4

Kent – +16.2

Greater Manchester – +15.7

High demand paired with limited supply is creating serious bottlenecks. Without targeted investment, these blackspots risk discouraging new EV adopters and frustrating current owners.

“As the UK accelerates toward a zero-emissions future, the data presents a clear challenge: public charging infrastructure isn’t keeping up with consumer demand.

In regions like Oxfordshire and Surrey, we’re seeing explosive EV growth but sluggish charging expansion. High EV-to-charger ratios aren’t just inconvenient. They also introduce anxiety and friction into the ownership experience, especially for drivers who can’t install home chargers. Without easily accessible public charging, we risk limiting adoption to those with private driveways or the time and patience to queue.

What’s encouraging is that some rural areas like Cumbria and Cornwall have shown it’s possible to stay ahead of the curve. But this needs to happen nationwide, particularly in high-density and high-traffic areas where the infrastructure simply wasn’t designed with electric vehicles in mind.

If the UK wants to lead on clean transport, the next phase of investment must prioritise equitable charger distribution and fast-charging access across the board. That includes retail hubs, commuter belts, and underserved towns. Charging equity isn’t just a tech issue but a climate issue, an access issue, and ultimately a public confidence issue,” says Clean Energy Expert, Justin Nielsen from Wolf River Electric.

With EV ownership rising and 2035’s petrol and diesel car ban approaching, addressing the UK’s charging blackspots is no longer optional. This data-led story offers insight into where the charging gaps are, where the system is working, and what’s urgently needed to support the next generation of EV drivers.