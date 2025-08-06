Defibshop donates life-saving defibrillators to communities across the UK

In a bid to improve public access to life-saving equipment, defibshop, one of the UK’s leading independent defibrillator suppliers, has launched a nationwide Defibrillator Donation initiative.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its commitment to supporting communities, defibshop donates at least one defibrillator per month into each region across the UK.

With just 1 in 10 people surviving a Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), defibshop’s initiative helps to tackle the issue head-on by improving access to life-saving equipment where it's needed most. When treatment is delivered within the first 3–5 minutes, the chance of survival jumps from around 6% to 74%. A lack of quick and effective treatment remains a critical barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme donates one defibrillator per month to local centres, sports clubs, and charities, helping equip public spaces with the devices needed to respond to sudden cardiac arrest and strengthening health resilience in high-traffic or underserved areas.

defibshop donates to Haresfinch Rugby Club

To date, defibshop has donated defibrillators to a wide range of community groups and organisations across the UK, including:

● West Cumbria Search and Rescue

● Lincolnshire Search and Rescue

● Pennine Mencap (Greater Manchester)

defibshop x Derby County Cricket Club

● Derbyshire County Cricket Club

● The Derby Pub, Derby

● Portland College, Mansfield

● Defibs 4 Denton (Manchester)

Lyndsey Hope, Managing Director at defibshop, said, “Every minute counts when someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest, and access to a defibrillator could mean the difference between life and death. Through our Defibrillator Donation initiative, we’re committed to making potentially life-saving equipment more accessible in the places that need it most. By working with local organisations and identifying areas of low coverage, we hope to strengthen community resilience and ultimately save more lives.”

The initiative is further supported by defibshop’s Cardiac Coverage Report, which identifies areas with limited access to defibrillators and underscores the urgent need for better equipment distribution across the UK.

To request a defibrillator for your community or organisation, apply at https://share.hsforms.com/1OnSeo7iDTKi2xr6lTTeE-A3tgoc.