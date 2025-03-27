Delivering kindness: Tidworth courier goes extra mile for local community

A Tidworth courier has been recognised by his community for going the extra mile in helping local residents in the town.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Bogdan Bacinschi, aged 40, has become a familiar face amongst the people of Tidworth thanks to his role delivering for parcel logistics firm Evri, it’s his overwhelming generosity and kindness towards others that has cemented the husband and father-of-two as a pillar of the town.

And when it comes to helping others, Bogdan, who has worked with Evri – the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel delivery company – since 2019, has proved it’s a real ‘family affair’, as both he and his wife, Louise, aged 37, were recently awarded the ‘Neighbour of the Year’ title at the 2025 Tidworth Community Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described by locals as the town’s “Community Neighbours”, the pair were honoured for the help they provide to residents, which goes above and beyond delivering parcels.

Evri courier Bogdan Bacinschi accepting his award

“We were so honoured to receive the award, made even more special by the fact it’s nominated by the local community,” Bogdan commented. “Having lived in Tidwell for the past decade, we appreciate how important community is and just a small act of kindness can really go a long way.”

“We are there for our neighbours, just as they are there for us.”

And it’s this generosity displayed by Bogdan and Louise that highlights the important role they play within the town, with the pair having previously been acknowledged with an award a few years ago for their dedication shown to the town and its community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A local Tidworth resident, said, “Everyone in Tidworth knows Bogdan from his role delivering with Evri. However, both he and Louise are always looking for ways in which they can help others and just generally support the community as a whole.

“Bogdan has helped a pregnant mother in getting home when she was struggling with her bags or offered to move some furniture to a much-needed home.

“Meanwhile, Louise is truly the backbone of their family, and is often active in local online groups, updating residents regarding their deliveries or answering any questions.

“Tidworth really would be lost without them.”