Deposit boost available on new homes in Ilfracombe

The three-bedroom Goodleigh at Seascape is also available with a deposit boost

A deposit contribution worth up to £15,000, lower energy bills and no need to budget for repairs and renovations mean moving to a new home in Ilfracombe adds up for those counting the cost of living.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built by Elan Homes, new homes at Seascape offer an ease to manage and efficient to run solution to modern living.

While the provisional average house price in North Devon in February 2025 was £296,000, according to the Office for National Statistics*, it’s likely to cost more than £70,000 to bring an older three-bedroom semi-detached property to the same standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, Elan is offering a deposit boost on selected two and three-bedroom homes, potentially worth up to £15,000.

Elan Homes is offering a deposit boost on selected new homes in Ilfracombe including the two-bedroom Georgeham

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball said: “HBF figures from 2023** suggest it would cost more than £73,000 to upgrade a three-bedroom semi-detached house in line with a new home. Given the cost of materials and labour have increased since then, the real bill is likely to be much higher. Plus, the headline figures don’t take into account the inconvenience of either having to live around the works or move elsewhere during major renovations.

“Factor in that heating, lighting and hot water bills in a new home are likely to be 50% lower*** than in an older property and our offer of a deposit boost and the savings soon mount up. With a deposit boost buyers may be able to access more competitive interest rates, lower mortgage rates or a shorter mortgage term. We have a handy mortgage checker tool on our website, which is fantastic for assessing the different mortgage options based on the size of deposit and the term of the loan without affecting your credit score.”

Current prices at Seascape start from £249,995, for a two-bedroom semi-detached Georgeham. It’s available with a 5% deposit boost, worth £12,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enter through the front of the property and there’s an open plan kitchen and dining room, plus convenient cloakroom. Accessed via the kitchen and down just a few steps is the lounge, with French doors opening out onto the rear garden.

Upstairs, on the first floor, there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

On a three-bedroom semi-detached Goodleigh, priced from £299,995, a deposit boost is worth £15,000,

The kitchen and dining room is at the front of the property at ground level. There’s also a cloakroom on this level. At lower ground level, at the rear is the lounge, which offers direct access to the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus a family bathroom are on the first floor.

Elan’s new homes in Ilfracombe are being built within an established residential area, with nearby amenities including schools and a supermarket. The high street is less than half a mile away and is home to a range of independent retailers. There’s a choice of beaches nearby, plus Exmoor National Park is within easy reach.

For more information about Seascape and to arrange a viewing see www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/seascape/