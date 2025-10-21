Devizes widow handed surprise ski holiday despite missing out on top spot

Widow awarded surprise holiday to return to the slopes. Photographed with her late husband.

A Wiltshire mum who made the final of a national competition to win a luxury winter holiday has been handed an emotional surprise – she’s going skiing anyway.

Clare Edwards, 38, from Devizes, was named runner-up in VIP SKI’s “Back to Ski” competition, which invited people across the UK to share why they deserved a return to the slopes. Clare’s moving story of love, loss and resilience struck a chord with hundreds of voters – earning her 22% of the vote – narrowly missing out on first place.

But in a heartwarming twist, VIP SKI revealed that Clare will still be heading to the French Alps this season, joining the winner for a luxury stay at the brand’s brand-new property in La Plagne, the Graciosa.

Clare, who lost her husband Tony in 2020 when their baby Theo was just three weeks old, said the surprise holiday felt like “a chance to make new memories while honouring old ones.” The couple had once worked as chalet hosts for VIP SKI, with Clare describing their 2012/13 season in Val d’Isère as “life-changing” and some of Tony’s happiest moments.

Claire with her new partner and little boy, preparing for her one of a lifetime trip.

Yoga instructor Clare, who now runs Just Breathe Yoga in Erlestoke, added: “It’s been difficult to contemplate skiing without Tony, but the mountains will always hold a special place in my heart. To be able to return with my son – and to create new memories – feels incredibly special. I’m so grateful to VIP SKI for this unexpected gift.”

Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Clare’s story really touched us. While she didn’t take the top spot in the vote, we knew we had to find a way to get her back on the slopes. Clare embodies everything our competition was about – resilience, adventure and the power of the mountains to create unforgettable memories. We can’t wait to welcome her back to the VIP SKI family.”

Clare will now join the competition winner on an all-expenses-paid stay at the newly launched Graciosa, perched high above Plagne Centre, complete with chalet host, spa facilities and doorstep access to the Paradiski ski area.

Clare and her guest will travel out later this season to make the most of the snow, with the chance to create unforgettable memories on the slopes once again. The runner’s up prize is accommodation for two for a week, ski and lift passes not included.