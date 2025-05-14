Diamond Home Support announces major UK expansion programme

Diamond Home Support, a national home cleaning service provider, has today announced a significant expansion programme to meet growing demand across the UK.

Operating through more than 100 local offices, the company plans to extend its presence further in response to long-term trends in domestic support needs.

This latest initiative will see Diamond Home Support increase its capacity to serve a widening customer base, including under-35s who now employ cleaners at a higher rate than any other age group. Also, older adults who are living independently for longer, and working families who are balancing dual incomes with domestic responsibilities.

Managing Director Andrew Watton said: "This expansion is about meeting the needs of modern households. We’re seeing rising demand from people who need support at home. Whether that’s younger professionals, older clients, or families stretched for time. At its core, this is about helping people live better by giving them back time and support in their daily lives.”

The investment-led programme will focus on broadening local coverage in underserved regions while supporting operational capacity across the network. The company says this is part of a longer-term strategy to adapt to demographic and social shifts in the UK, with demand for home cleaning and domestic help expected to grow further over the coming years.

The planned growth will also allow the business to strengthen its internal systems and infrastructure to support new and existing locations. As more households seek practical help in managing their homes, the ability to deliver consistent and accessible services at scale is becoming increasingly important. The expansion will help ensure that future service provision keeps pace with evolving lifestyle needs across different parts of the country.

The move comes at a time when home-based support is playing a bigger role in how people manage day-to-day life. For many households, having regular help with cleaning is becoming a practical solution to time pressures, changing work patterns, and the desire to maintain a well-run home environment.

Diamond Home Support says its expansion will include new local offices in areas where demand is currently unmet or growing. As the business increases its reach, it aims to ensure continuity in service delivery and a consistent approach across all territories.