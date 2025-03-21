Ditch the toxins: Here’s why you NEED stainless steel cookware

Stainless steel cookware

Stainless steel pans are widely loved by both professional chefs and home cooks thanks to their durability and ease. They are a great non-toxic option because they are not made with potentially harmful nonstick coatings.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nonstick pans have a special coating that prevents food from sticking, but there is research to suggest that some nonstick coatings can be harmful, like those including PFAS, (also known as ‘forever chemicals’). A study found that at 680°F, (360°C), Teflon releases at least six toxic gases, including two carcinogens ( 1). When scratched or worn, certain toxic nonstick coatings can release PFAS particles into our food. Stainless steel is considered a safer alternative.

With over 2,000 Google searches related to “are stainless steel pans good” in the last month alone, it’s clear people are keen to learn more about stainless steel cookware ( 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why metals expert and chairman at metals4U, Paul McFadyen is sharing his insights into stainless steel cookware, and debunking some common misconceptions people might have.

Is stainless steel cookware better?

Paul says,“ Stainless steel cookware is often the go-to in professional kitchens thanks to its durability. It’s an incredibly versatile material and will last you a long time with the proper care.

“Nonstick cookware can feel like a safer choice if you are not as comfortable in the kitchen, and it is generally easier to clean. Nonstick cookware is usually made out of stainless steel or aluminium, but has a special coating on the inside surface that prevents food from sticking to it. While some nonstick pans are free of potentially toxic coatings, (PFAS), others are not.

“Unlike some nonstick cookware, stainless steel pots and pans are considered a non-toxic option because they are made without using nonstick coatings like PFAS - also known as ‘forever chemicals’ because they don’t break down, and they can release toxic fumes when overheated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nonstick cookware is lightweight and versatile, often giving you an easier clean up. Caring for your nonstick cookware means only using wooden or silicone utensils so you don't scratch the surface. On the other hand, stainless steel is resistant to scratching and staining, and it is perfectly safe to use metal utensils. However, it might require some extra effort to clean stubborn messes.”

How to clean stainless steel cookware

Paul explains,“First, give your pots and pans time to cool completely, and always check the manufacturer’s instructions for any specific requirements. Wash the pan with warm soapy water and a sponge, scraping off any burnt-on food with a non-metal spatula if needed.

“For tougher messes, you can try adding baking soda and warm water to make a paste. Let this sit for a few minutes before using a sponge or cloth to scrub the pan. Then, rinse thoroughly with warm water and dry with a towel.”

How to maintain stainless steel cookware

Paul shares,“To maintain stainless steel’s shine, regular polishing is helpful. Running it through the dishwasher can damage and warp your pan, so it is best to avoid this. You can use a soft cloth to apply a small amount of food-safe stainless steel cleaner and rub in gently to restore the shine. Make sure that your cookware is completely dry before storing it away to avoid water spots.”

Debunking common misconceptions

Stainless steel cookware rusts easily - myth!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul says,“A common misconception is that stainless steel pans rust easily - this is easy to avoid if you make sure your cookware is completely dry before putting it away in the cupboard.”

Stainless steel cookware is only for professionals - myth!

Paul explains,“Professional chefs love stainless steel cookware for its heat distribution qualities and durability, but they are also easy to use regardless of your experience in the kitchen.”

You can’t cook acidic foods in stainless steel cookware - myth!

Paul shares,“Unlike other materials, stainless steel is non-reactive, meaning it does not corrode or release toxic chemicals when cooking acidic ingredients.”

For more information, visit: https://www.metals4u.co.uk/materials/stainless-steel