Divisional Health & Safety Champion
Congratulations to Steve, our incredible Head of Maintenance at Hollyfields!
We’re proud to share that Steve has been named the Divisional Health & Safety Champion in the Barchester Care Awards 2025! His dedication to keeping our home safe, well-maintained, and welcoming for everyone truly shines every day.
Later this year, Steve will be heading to Manchester for the national finals to see if he takes home the National Health & Safety Champion title — and we couldn’t be more excited for him.
Good luck, Steve — we’re all behind you!