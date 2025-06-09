DNA UK Properties to provide luxury living in Chelmsford as new development‬‬ nears completion‬

Fast-growing property developer, DNA UK Properties, is set to open the doors of‬‬ ‭its first residential site in Chelmsford, as Phase One of its Dorset House‬ development has been completed.‬‬

Dorset & Victoria House contains 168 apartments spanning six floors, with Phase One completed in April 2025. With 80 per cent already sold, a limited number of sought-after properties remain in Phase One, with Phase Two already underway.

Located on the corner of Victoria road and Duke Street, Dorset House offers a mixture of one and two-bedroom luxury apartments, designed for comfort, space and light with elegant design details and high specification throughout. The building is interlinked with Victoria House, which DNA UK Properties is also currently developing.

Both developments are a short distance from local shops and restaurants, making them the perfect option for young professionals, couples, investors or families. Commuting into London couldn't be any easier with Chelmsford railway station only a minute walk away from Dorset and Victoria House.

A number of luxury apartments will soon be available in Chelmsford.

Dorset and Victoria House is DNA UK Properties’ first development in Chelmsford, marking an exciting expansion for the business which has a strong presence in Milton Keynes in particular.

Isaac Rubin, Founder and CEO of DNA UK Properties, said: “We’re in an exciting period of growth at DNA UK Properties, and this latest development is yet another milestone. Dorset and Victoria House is in a wonderful location and each apartment features luxury fixtures and sleek interiors, creating a truly special place to call home.”

“With Phase Two set to complete later this year and Phase Three in early 2026, we’re looking forward to offering even more high-quality accommodation for the people of Chelmsford.”

Headquartered in London, DNA UK Properties is committed to helping the UK overcome its housing shortage and has successfully accelerated growth over the last 12 months alone.