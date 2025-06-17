Dog makes remarkable recovery after leg amputation following freak accident with poo bin

Amputee Dog

A cocker spaniel was left in agony and had to have a leg amputated after a freak accident with a dog poo bin. Nine-year-old Rudey was chasing after his ball when he skidded and ploughed straight into the bin, shattering his leg.

Owner Holly Cork and partner Steven, from Colchester, rushed their pet for urgent veterinary care and then made the tough decision to follow vets’ advice to amputate.

But following the procedure at Ark Veterinary Centre, part of the Pet Health Club network of vets, Rudey has made a remarkable recovery and is back enjoying life.

Rudey was out for a walk with Steven when the freak accident occurred.

Scan showing Rudy's right elbow

“It was quite wet and as he ran after his ball, he skidded and smashed into the bin, which was at ground level on a metal post,” said Holly.

“Steven heard this terrible yelp and could see straight away that Rudey was in agony. He lifted him into the car to get home, and it was awful to see his leg so badly bent like that. We knew we needed help immediately.”

As it was a Sunday, Rudey was treated at an emergency vets before being taken to Ark.

X-rays showed the damage to Rudey’s leg was so serious that, while there was the option to refer him for specialist treatment to try and save it, amputation was suggested.

Amputee dog with owner Steven

“I wasn’t sure about the amputation at first and felt a bit guilty about opting for it, but the Ark team were so reassuring,” said Holly.

“They said dogs could cope incredibly well with three legs and it really wasn’t cruel.”

The procedure was carried out by veterinarian Sharon Lewis, who is the clinical director at Ark Vets.

“I’ve seen all kinds of injuries, but never one caused by a poo bin,” said Sharon. “Rudey was a real mess when he came in and we did X-rays which showed the extent of the horrible fracture on his leg.

“Although referring him elsewhere to try and save the leg was an option, we weren’t sure about possible neurological damage. So, as his other legs were all really good for his age, we decided to amputate as he would be able to adapt.

“During the surgery we found nerve damage which meant he wouldn’t have been able to walk properly even if the leg was saved. He has done spectacularly well and even by his first post-op check he came in walking fine and really happy.”

Holly and Steven were delighted to get Rudey home and nursed him constantly through the first few days after the operation. He quickly made a strong recovery and has adapted incredibly well to the loss of the leg.

“You can obviously see he only has three legs, but he’s really back to his old self,” added Holly.

“When he’s out he can’t run as far as he used to, but it doesn’t seem to bother him at all and he’s still so active. It was such a crazy accident and we’re so grateful to Sharon and everyone at Ark for all they did.”

