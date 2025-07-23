Dolls house restoration club at Oxford care home raises £900 for local hospices

Raising Money

Residents at an Abingdon care home are making a big impact with small creations - raising £900 for charity with their dolls house restoration club.

Since starting in 2017, residents at Bridge House Care Home, which provides high quality residential, nursing, palliative and dementia care, have restored and auctioned ten houses with the funds donated to Sobell House and Helen House Hospices.

The club was established by local community member Wendy whose husband, Ray, provides his skills to repair and rejuvenate the houses which are donated by the community.

“Working on the dolls houses brings back so many childhood memories. It’s a lovely way to spend time, and knowing our work helps charity makes it even more special,” said Wendy.

Getting Creative

Once the repairs are complete, the residents at the Thames View home take charge, choosing colours for doors, naming houses and shop fronts, selecting furnishings, and crafting miniature decorations.

“There is a real buzz of excitement when we start a new house and a great sense of achievement when one is complete and ready for auction,” said lifestyle and Riverly club manager Chantelle Merritt.

“Not only does it bring joy to those taking part, but it also sparks conversation and nostalgia among all our residents.”

The club has become a cherished social gathering for its members who enjoy spending time together, getting creative and reminiscing.

Dolls House

Discussions often take a trip down memory lane, with recent conversations about the non-absorbent Izal toilet rolls and Tilley lamps as the group worked on their latest project — a 1940s-themed dollhouse.

“Our residents absolutely love being part of the Dolls House Club,” said care home manager Marta Leszko.

“It’s a wonderful way to bring people together, encourage creativity, and contribute to a good cause.

“Seeing the enthusiasm and sense of accomplishment among our residents is truly heartwarming.

“The club continues to thrive, providing not just a fulfilling activity for residents but also a meaningful way to give back to the community.”