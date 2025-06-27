Dorset Home Care Provider Helping Women Over 60 Stay Independent for Longer

SilverStars Care staff and clients together.

As someone who has worked in care for many years, and now as the owner of SilverStars Care, founded in 2017, I’ve seen first-hand how powerful good planning and support can be in helping women age with dignity, confidence and independence.

For many women over 60, the idea of in-home care may feel daunting at first, and perhaps completely unnecessary. But care may be required for different reasons, and it doesn’t have to mean losing your freedom. In fact, with the right approach, it can help you stay at home safely and live the life you want on your own terms.

Here are my top 10 practical steps every woman over 60 can take to prepare for a future that supports your wellbeing – physically, emotionally and socially – right where you feel most comfortable: at home.

1. Start the Conversation Early

Don’t wait for a crisis, like recovering from a major surgery. Talk to your family, close friends or a care professional about your goals, any worries you have, and what kind of support might help in the future, whether for a period of recovery or on a continual basis. Planning early puts you in control and helps avoid rushed decisions.

2. Review Your Home Layout

Take a walk through your home and consider how safe and practical it is. Are there trip hazards? Do you struggle with stairs or low cupboards? Small adjustments like grab rails, better lighting, or stairlifts can make a huge difference, and they’re often more affordable than people think.

3. Stay Active and Mobile

Regular movement is key to independence. Whether it’s walking, gentle yoga or chair-based exercises, keeping your muscles strong and joints flexible will help you stay steady on your feet and reduce the risk of falls. If you’ve been less active recently, start small and build up gradually.

4. Prioritise Nutrition and Hydration

As we age, our nutritional needs change. Make sure you’re eating regularly, getting enough protein, and staying hydrated. If cooking has become difficult, consider meal prep services or ask for help with shopping and cooking. A carer can support with this too.

5. Embrace Technology

From medication reminders to video calls with family, technology can be a powerful tool to help you stay independent and connected. Whether it’s a Facebook account to keep in touch with family or a smart speaker to give you appointment and medication reminders, there are options for everyone. If it feels unfamiliar, ask someone to walk you through it. A little guidance goes a long way.

6. Keep Friendships and Social Ties Strong

Loneliness has a real impact on our health. Make time to see people regularly, whether it’s coffee with a neighbour, a club, or just a chat over the phone. If mobility or confidence is an issue, a support worker can accompany you to social outings and events.

7. Think About What ‘Support’ Really Means

Home care isn’t just about washing and dressing – you might still be able to do those independently with relative ease. It might be help with the laundry, support getting to appointments, or just someone to pop in for a chat and check-in. The best care is flexible, personalised, and designed around what matters to you.

8. Know Your Rights and What You’re Entitled To

Many people don’t realise they may be eligible for local authority assessments, financial support, or carer-funded services. Reach out to your GP or local adult social care team to explore what’s available. An honest care provider will also help guide you through the process.

9. Involve Trusted People in Your Planning

Whether it’s your daughter, a neighbour, or a friend, having someone you trust involved in your care discussions can give peace of mind, and help spot things you may not have considered. You’re not in this alone.

10. Choose a Care Provider That Listens to You

If you do decide to bring in care, choose a provider who sees you as a whole person, not a list of tasks. Look for someone who asks about your goals, respects your routine, and adapts as your needs change. You should feel empowered, not managed.

At SilverStars Care, we work with many women in their 60s, 70s and beyond who want to stay in their own homes but just need a bit of support – whether it’s a helping hand once a week, or more involved care as time goes on.

The most successful arrangements are always those where care is introduced gradually and positively, with open communication and a focus on what really matters to the individual.

In-home care isn’t about giving up your independence, it’s about protecting it. With the right support, you really can continue to live well, feel safe, and enjoy your home for years to come.

Ewelina Wiesner is the Founder of SilverStars Care, based in Sherborne, Dorset. Her growing, people-first care company is on a mission to deliver personalised, flexible care that genuinely puts clients at the heart of every decision.