Dorset man diagnosed with depression had brain tumour

A Dorset man who died from a brain tumour was initially diagnosed as having depression.

Malcolm Plews, aged 59, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive and fast-growing brain tumour in February 2024, after experiencing headaches and a significant decline in mental health.

Initially diagnosed with depression, Malcolm’s condition rapidly worsened, culminating in the devastating prognosis that he only had a few months to live.

Malcolm was first signed off from work in February 2024 due to pulled stomach muscles. His sister, Tina Gnidez, noticed a change in his behaviour so Malcolm returned to the doctor who diagnosed him with depression.

Tina said: “It was unusual for Malcolm to ever be unwell, especially after so many years working at Durdle Door. I knew something wasn’t right when he started having panic attacks, acting differently, becoming distant, keeping the curtains drawn, and not being himself anymore.”

In the hope to cheer Malcolm up he went to stay with his sister Zoe Lewis in Shaftesbury who spoke about her concern for her brother’s health: “I knew something was wrong and it was more than depression when I noticed his hand was stiff and frozen in the shape of a claw. It was something I’d never seen before, and I thought he might have had a stroke.”

On 26 March, Zoe called an ambulance, and Malcolm was taken to Salisbury Hospital where Malcolm had a CT scan that confirmed the family’s worst fears, a mass was found on his brain.

Malcolm was referred to Southampton Hospital for an MRI, where on 23 April 2024 the consultant discovered a brain tumour which was inoperable due to its position near Malcolm’s brainstem. Malcolm was given only a few months to live.

Tina said: “Everything happened so quickly, it was all a blur and difficult to digest. One minute Malcolm was fit and healthy the next he was having MRI scans”

Malcolm’s mobility rapidly declined, and his behaviour changed. He was eventually placed in specialist care at Blandford Grange Care Home. Malcolm’s family remained by his side, supporting him through every step of his journey.

Malcolm died on 9 June 2024, only 47 days following his diagnosis.

Tina said: “My brother was everything to me. We shared so many memories over the years, especially Durdle Door, a place he truly cherished. Losing him so suddenly, just 47 days after his diagnosis, feels unreal. I never imagined I’d be saying goodbye so soon.”

Malcolm was a fixture at Durdle Door Holiday Park in Wareham, Dorset, where he worked for over four decades. A familiar and trusted face to both visitors and colleagues, Malcolm witnessed generations of families return to the park, building lasting relationships throughout the years. Known affectionately as “Mr. Durdle Door,”, Malcolm was a favourite among the many who visited the park, “a place he loved dearly”.

Malcolm’s family and friends have honoured his memory with a memorial bench at Durdle Door. They will also be hosting a fundraising event at Durdle Door, Holiday Park for the charity Brain Tumour Research,on what would have been Malcolm’s 60th birthday, on May 12, 2025.

Tina said: “Malcolm was a pillar of strength in our family. It’s incredibly difficult to put into words how much we miss him. We hope that through this fundraiser, we can help raise awareness of brain tumours and contribute to vital research, so others don’t have to face what he did.”

Zoe said: “I know he would be proud to see us raising awareness for this cause in his memory. We hope people will come together to support Brain Tumour Research and help others who are fighting this devastating illness.”

Louise Aubrey, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research: “Malcolm’s story is a poignant reminder of the devastating impact brain tumours can have on individuals and their families. We are deeply grateful to Malcolm’s family for their support and their dedication to raising awareness and funding for research.

"We need more funding to find effective treatments and ultimately a cure for this cruel disease. Every donation helps to make a difference, and we encourage everyone to contribute to this important cause.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

In honour of Malcolm’s legacy, you can donate to the fundraising page: JustGiving - Malcolm Plews Fundraiser