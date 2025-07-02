Dorset McDonald’s Restaurant and Park Community Youth Group have partnered to further help local youth through McDonald’s Makin’ it Initiative

Makin’ it is all about providing young people from 13 years old with genuine opportunity in the areas they live in.

Local McDonald’s in Dorset has kicked off a new partnership with local charity Park Community Youth Group. In conjunction with Dorset council, this marks the beginning of an impactful partnership aiming to tackle social issues affecting the local youth.

The newly formed partnership is the latest in a long line of community-driven partnerships as part of the McDonald’s Makin’ it programme, an initiative that supports young people by unlocking genuine opportunities in their local area.

The partnership between McDonald’s and the Park Community Youth Group is focused on fostering a safer environment for local young people. As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting youth in the community, McDonald’s, through Franchisee Chris Truscott, recently contributed food to the local initiative.

Chris Truscott, McDonald’s franchisee said: ‘We’re proud to be partnering with Park Community Youth Group to support the incredible work they do for local young people here in Dorset. As a business rooted in the community, we’re excited to help make a real difference. This is just the beginning; we’re looking forward to growing the partnership and supporting the group for many years to come.”

As the UK’s largest employer of young people, McDonald’s is focused on creating opportunities for young people to meet in safe spaces like youth clubs, seek out support and develop the skills they need for a productive and fulfilling career.

Makin’ it is part of McDonald’s commitment to address this and unlock new opportunities for young people. There are currently more than 90 restaurants partnered with youth projects and youth workers across the country, delivering a range of initiatives like those happening at the Park Community Youth Group - from detached youth work in restaurants to CV writing workshops, music and football programmes.

To find out more about these initiatives, please visit the McDonald’s Makin’ It website or Instagram page.