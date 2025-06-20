Dorset residential service celebrates diversity during Pride Month

The day celebrated diversity and inclusion.

Staff and residents at a social care service in Poole celebrated diversity and inclusion with a Pride Day event.

Located on St Osmonds Road, Amberwood Lodge is a nine-bed specialist residential service for adults with autism and learning difficulties, part of the Cygnet Social Care division.

Amberwood Lodge staff and residents enjoyed a day of fun dedicated to Pride, which is celebrated throughout June.

The Cygnet Social Care team dressed up in colourful clothing and had a rainbow-themed messy play session to kick off their Pride Day. Over lunch, there was a party with a Pride-themed playlist.

To end the day, residents at Amberwood Lodge enjoyed the book ‘This Day in June’, which reflects on Pride celebrations.

Abigail Arnold, Activity Coordinator at the Cygnet Social Care service in Dorset, highlighted the success of the day.

She said: “Pride is very important to us at Amberwood Lodge. Our team is very diverse and many of us are part of the LGTBQ+ community so it is lovely to celebrate each and every one of them. It gives us the chance to ensure everyone understands the Cygnet values around pride, diversity and inclusion.

“For our residents, we approach Pride in a way which is understandable for them – celebrating love and acceptance. We made decorations in the lead up to the event, which our residents enjoyed, and gave us the opportunity to talk about love. Here at Amberwood Lodge, we like to highlight that everybody is different and that is good.”