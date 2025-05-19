Double Take Dental highlights the overlooked link between oral health and mental wellbeing

Comprehensive dental hygiene: where expert care meets everyday essentials.

Dental experts say your mouth may reveal more about your mental health than you think—new research and frontline insights suggest it's time we paid closer attention.

When it comes to mental wellbeing, most people think of therapy, medication, or self-care routines like sleep and exercise. But one area is often overlooked: oral health.

New findings suggest a two-way relationship between mental health and dental hygiene. Researchers and dental professionals are now exploring how anxiety, depression, and chronic stress not only impact our oral habits—but may also be worsened by untreated dental issues.

UK-based dental care provider Double Take Dental is among those highlighting the need to view oral health as part of the broader mental health picture.

When your mental health affects your mouth—and vice versa

It’s common for individuals experiencing depression or anxiety to unintentionally neglect oral hygiene. Brushing twice a day, flossing, or making time for dental appointments can fall by the wayside, especially during episodes of low mood or exhaustion.

But the consequences of that neglect can worsen the mental burden. Gum disease, bad breath, decaying or missing teeth, and jaw pain are not just uncomfortable—they often lead to embarrassment, isolation, and a loss of self-confidence.

“This cycle of neglect and impact can be hard to break,” says a representative from Double Take Dental. “We’ve seen patients become anxious about smiling, socialising, or even attending job interviews because they feel ashamed of their teeth.”

Burnout and stress show up in the mouth

Even those without diagnosed mental health conditions may see signs of stress and burnout appear in their mouths. Research has shown that professionals in high-pressure roles—like healthcare, finance, and education—often experience dry mouth, tooth grinding, gum inflammation, and even recurring ulcers due to chronic stress.

Many people may not realise that symptoms like clenching your jaw at night or bleeding gums under pressure can be physical manifestations of mental strain.

“It’s not always about skipping brushing,” adds Double Take Dental. “We sometimes notice inflamed gums or worn enamel in patients who say they’ve just been ‘too busy’ or feeling overwhelmed.”

Could bacteria in your mouth affect your brain?

It may sound surprising, but scientists are now looking closely at the oral microbiome—the community of bacteria in the mouth—and its link to brain health.

Certain harmful bacteria that thrive in poor oral conditions are believed to enter the bloodstream and contribute to inflammation in other parts of the body, including the brain. Ongoing studies are investigating the role this might play in conditions like Alzheimer’s, depression, and anxiety.

A 2022 study published by the National Institute on Aging found that people with long-term gum disease had a higher risk of developing dementia, possibly due to the bacteria crossing the blood-brain barrier and affecting brain cells.

While the science is still evolving, the link is enough to raise new questions about the long-term cognitive impact of untreated oral infections.

What dentists are seeing—and why it matters

Dental teams often interact with patients more regularly than general practitioners or mental health professionals, making them an important touchpoint for early detection.

From spotting signs of eating disorders—like enamel erosion from acid—to noticing dry mouth caused by antidepressant medications, dentists are in a unique position to observe how patients are really doing.

Some practices, including Double Take Dental, are now integrating more awareness into their care model. “We’re not therapists,” says the team, “but we can listen, ask how someone’s been feeling, and if needed, guide them toward additional support.”

Lesser-known ways oral health and mental health intersect

There are several other surprising connections between dental and mental wellbeing:

Dental anxiety : Fear of the dentist can lead to avoidance, which in turn results in worse dental problems—and often, increased anxiety or shame.

: Fear of the dentist can lead to avoidance, which in turn results in worse dental problems—and often, increased anxiety or shame. Hormonal shifts : Menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and menopause can affect both mood and gum sensitivity. Women often report more gum bleeding or soreness during hormonal changes, which may also influence emotional wellbeing.

: Menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and menopause can affect both mood and gum sensitivity. Women often report more gum bleeding or soreness during hormonal changes, which may also influence emotional wellbeing. Eating disorders : Conditions like bulimia and anorexia affect oral tissues, saliva flow, and tooth enamel. Dentists are sometimes the first to notice signs of relapse.

: Conditions like bulimia and anorexia affect oral tissues, saliva flow, and tooth enamel. Dentists are sometimes the first to notice signs of relapse. Long COVID symptoms: Some patients report changes in taste, dry mouth, and mouth sores—symptoms that can make eating, speaking, or socialising difficult, with emotional effects.

These links are rarely addressed in public health campaigns but are becoming increasingly important in dental practice.

Why awareness is so important

Despite the growing body of evidence, public awareness remains low. In one study published in Nature, nearly 1 in 5 young adults said they didn’t believe there was any connection between oral and mental health.

Changing that perception could make a real difference. Encouraging people to view their mouth as a key part of their overall health—just like their heart or brain—could help improve outcomes on both fronts.

Practices like Double Take Dental are making this shift part of their mission. “We want patients to feel heard and supported,” the team shares. “We’re here to help people feel better, not just look better.”

What you can do

Don’t delay care : If you’ve been avoiding the dentist due to anxiety or cost, know that dental teams are increasingly understanding and trained to support you.

: If you’ve been avoiding the dentist due to anxiety or cost, know that dental teams are increasingly understanding and trained to support you. Watch for signs : Dry mouth, jaw pain, or bleeding gums might be worth mentioning to both your dentist and GP—especially if paired with changes in mood or sleep.

: Dry mouth, jaw pain, or bleeding gums might be worth mentioning to both your dentist and GP—especially if paired with changes in mood or sleep. Talk about it: Whether with your dentist, therapist, or loved ones, normalising the conversation around mental and oral health can help others seek support too.

Final thoughts

Mental health is complex and deeply personal. But for many, the mouth could be both a warning sign and a starting point for healing. With more dental clinics like Double Take Dental taking a whole-person approach to care, patients have more opportunities than ever to look after both their teeth—and their wellbeing.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, psychological, or dental advice. Please speak with a licensed professional for personal health guidance.