Dream job: Lisa Snowdon appointed as The Runnymede on Thames’ first ever ‘Chief Joy Officer’ to spread joy among guests

Lisa Snowdon has been appointed 'Chief Joy Officer' at a new riverside hotel - spreading jubilation among guests.

The TV and radio presenter was given the title of CJO at The Runnymede on Thames in Windsor, to prove that it is more than just a place to stay.

As part of her role, Lisa was seen surprising guests as they checked in, enjoying a delicious dinner, relaxing in the spa, and even taking part in a cocktail making masterclass.

Guests were instantly elated after meeting her and left with huge smiles on their faces as they went about the rest of their day.

It comes as a study found 46 per cent of Brits are secretly counting down the days to their next break, with the desire to escape routine (51 per cent) and inject some much-needed joy back into their daily lives (33 per cent).

Commenting on her new appointment, Lisa said: “There’s nothing quite like the experience of a short break – it’s the perfect way to reset and recharge.

“In my role as Chief Joy Officer it was great to meet guests and take time out to enjoy the many things that make a short break truly magical.

“The Runnymede on Thames offers so much more than just a hotel – with its stunning riverside location, indulgent spa and fantastic dining and entertainment.

“Anyone who stays here will definitely leave feeling rejuvenated with that post-short break glow.”

The poll of 2,000 adults who go on short breaks found they will typically enjoy an average of three each year.

However, 59 per cent would prefer to take more than this, but financial constraints, work schedules, and general busy lifestyles are among what currently stops them.

Value for money was cited as the most important factor for 51 per cent when booking a short break, according to the OnePoll.com data.

And 89 per cent agreed that the overall experience of a short break is so much more than just the hotel itself.

When away, half say exploring the local area brings them the most joy, 49 per cent want delicious food and drink, and 41 per cent simply take enjoyment from spending more time with loved ones.

Great activities (26 per cent), variety of entertainment (24 per cent) and brilliant views (19 per cent) were also included as important factors when choosing where to stay.

It emerged 31 per cent think the biggest benefit of taking regular breaks is an improvement in mood and well-being.

Reconnecting with loved ones (21 per cent), trying new things (15 per cent), and reducing stress (13 per cent) were also cited as the greatest joys of a short break.

Sue Wolton, General Manager at The Runnymede on Thames, said: “Short breaks are the perfect way to recharge and escape the stresses of everyday life.

“Whether you’re exploring the local area, unwinding with a cocktail, or indulging in a relaxing spa experience, a getaway can leave you feeling recharged and inspired.

“It was great to work with Lisa to help showcase the joy a short break can bring – as an advocate for mental, physical and spiritual well-being she was the perfect candidate for the role.

“As well as bringing joy to our team and guests, Lisa had the opportunity to try out everything on offer at The Runnymede on Thames – including its beautiful riverside setting, vibrant activities, entertainment and luxurious spa. We’re certain she left feeling refreshed!”

David Murdin, Chief Marketing Officer at Warner Hotels, added: “It’s clear from our research that when people go on a short break, they expect so much more than just a hotel – from the facilities and the service to the entertainment and the activities.

“Our latest campaign is designed to encapsulate that message, by demonstrating the more emotional connection guests have with short break experiences, whether that’s spending quality time re-connecting with loved ones, trying new things, relaxing in beautiful surroundings or making memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Runnymede on Thames is part of the new Reserve, by Warner Hotels collection. Featuring unique and sophisticated properties, including the stunning 300-year-old Grade II listed Heythrop Park in the Cotswolds, which combines historical grandeur with modern charm.

The Runnymede on Thames officially opened in Autumn last year and is situated in Windsor on the banks of the River Thames. The hotel offers award-winning spa and leisure facilities, delectable three-course dining at two restaurants, a world-class entertainment programme and seasonal activities including an outdoor pool, river boat cruises and tennis courts.

To follow in Lisa Snowdon’s footsteps with a short break at The Runnymede on Thames, joy-seekers can visit www.warnerhotels.co.uk/hotels/reserve to find out more or make a booking.