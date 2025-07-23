Dream owl visit is a 'hoot' for Norwich care home resident

Taking Flight

A bird loving resident got “owl” she always wanted when the team at her Norwich care home arranged for a local owl keeper to visit.

Lillian Smith, who now lives at Brooklands Care Home, on Costessey Lane, has a lifelong love of owls, sparked by hearing their hoots from her bedroom as a child.

The team at the 64-bed home, which provides high quality residential, nursing and dementia care, arranged for a dream visit from local sanctuary Evie’s Owls.

“My love for owls started when I was young, I could always hear them hooting near my childhood home, but could never see them, I was fascinated by these mysterious birds,” said the 87-year-old.

Dream

“I started reading about owls and my love grew, I have quite a collection of owl books, statues and trinkets around my room which I treasure very much.

“I like to watch documentaries about owls, I especially like to see the shots of them flying, I find the way they fly very graceful.

“I love their eyes, when they stare at you, it’s like they know who or what you are. I think the way they turn their heads is very funny too.”

Evie’s Owls was started by 12 year old Evie-Grace Forsdick, who also developed a passion for the birds as a young child.

The visit not only allowed Lillian to realise her dream but also introduce her love for owls to fellow residents who were able to hold and stroke the birds.

“Having Evie’s Owls come to visit was just wonderful, to see an owl up close and to get to pet them was amazing. I never thought I would ever be so close to them,” she said.

“Evie’s owls were so great, we all enjoyed learning so much about these wonderful creatures, and for me, to learn that such a young girl has such love and fascination for owls was very encouraging and reminiscent of me as a child.

“Owls are often associated with being wise, and I think anyone who loves owls is indeed very wise.”

Care home manager Helen Jackson added: “Lillian’s connection to owls is a beautiful part of her story, and we were honoured to help bring that back into her life.

“The delight on her face was priceless, and it was a joy for all of us to share in such a special moment.

“We always aim to create personalised experiences that bring joy to our residents and Lillian’s lifelong fascination with owls made this visit particularly meaningful. It was truly magical to watch her light up as she interacted with the owls.”