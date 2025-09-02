Drivers from Suffolk operator set to head to Blackpool for UK Bus Driver of the Year 2025

Mugur Tambala (far left) and Wendy Searle (second left)

Haverhill and Newmarket bus operator, Stagecoach East, is proud to announce that two of its top drivers are set to compete in the prestigious UK Bus Driver of the Year (BDoY) 2025 competition, taking place on Sunday, September 14 in Blackpool.

These drivers have demonstrated outstanding skill, safety, and customer service, earning their place through rigorous local competitions and assessments.

Now in its 57th year, the National Final of BDoY is the ultimate test of skill, precision, and professionalism for bus drivers nationwide. The event will see competitors tackle a challenging two-mile route along the north promenade in Blackpool, designed to assess their driving ability, speed and distance judgement, and overall roadcraft.

Bus Driver of the Year regional heat

In addition to the on-road challenge, each driver will complete a written test covering the Highway Code and the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC). Scores are calculated based on penalty points, with the highest total determining the Bus Driver of the Year.

The following drivers will represent Stagecoach East in this year’s final: Mugur Tambala from Bedford and Wendy Searle from Cambridgeshire.

Darren Roe, Managing Director at Stagecoach East said: “We’re incredibly proud of our drivers who’ve earned their place in this year’s final. The UK Bus Driver of the Year competition is a celebration of professionalism and pride in the job, and we wish all our entrants the very best in Blackpool.”

Joe Mackie, Chairman of The UK Bus Driver of the Year Association Limited, added: "The drivers who take part in the National Final in Blackpool really do appreciate the support of the companies they work for, and they recognise that this unique competition, unlike most other industry events, is aimed at – and thoroughly enjoyed by – the men and women at the sharp end, whose daily interface with the travelling public is crucial to an operator’s success"

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top five finalists, alongside special category awards sponsored by leading bus manufacturers and industry suppliers. These accolades recognise excellence in areas such as customer service, safety, and technical skill.