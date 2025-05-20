Drug education, ice cream, and the Jive Aces take over Trinity Square, Maidstone

Partnering with the Help Us Help Foundation, founded by Maidstone resident and former addict Dr Saf Buxy, the event highlighted the power of personal transformation and education in the fight against substance abuse.

“Having once battled through addiction myself, I understand first-hand the devastating impact drugs can have on individuals, families, and communities,” said Dr Buxy. “My past struggles fuel my passion to educate, empower, and protect others, especially youth, from falling into the same trap.”

A fully equipped mobile education tent was set up in the square, featuring powerful displays and free booklets detailing the effects of the 16 most commonly used street drugs. Passionate volunteers were on hand to answer questions, provide support, and connect with members of the public who may need help or information.

Adding energy and entertainment to the day were The Jive Aces, UK’s top swing band and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, joined by guest vocalist Noelle Vaughn. Their upbeat performance drew crowds and kept spirits high throughout the afternoon.

According to Kent Online, an estimated 81,000 individuals in Kent use illegal drugs, with around 32,000 using Class A substances such as heroin. This underscores the importance of grassroots outreach and education.

Tracey Coleman, London Representative of Drug-Free World, emphasised: “Education is the biggest weapon we have against drugs. If you don’t know what drugs do to your body and health, how can you know for sure if you should take them or not? Education empowers people.”

The venue also featured ice cream and a generous helping of British sunshine. Volunteers distributed over 1,600 copies of the Truth About Drugs booklet to locals and more than 30 local shops.

The materials—available in 24 languages—are free of charge and provide essential facts on drugs such as marijuana, heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, inhalants, and more, including their short and long-term effects and the manipulative tactics used by dealers.

The Truth About Drugs programme is sponsored by the Church of Scientology and is available to all individuals, schools, or organisations seeking to address drug abuse in their communities.

For further information or to request a Drug-Free World event in your area, please contact:

