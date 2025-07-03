Dundee Sees 72.7% Spike in Nappy Collection Searches

A range of bins lined up

Nappy collection demand in Dundee has surged in the past year, outpacing other parts of Scotland as families and carers look for safer, cleaner ways to dispose of waste.

New search engine analysis by SunSkips of searches for the word “nappy collection” and 51 other keywords, such as “nappy waste collection”, across three years between June 2023 and May 2025 revealed a rise in demand for nappy collections in Dundee.

In the 12 months to May 2025, online search interest for nappy collections in Dundee rose by 72.72% compared to the previous year, the largest increase recorded in Scotland.

Dunfermline ranks second in the same period with a 60% increase.

Glasgow comes third, with a 16.66% increase closely followed by Edinburgh on 16%.

Searches for "nappy collections" and 51 other keywords including "nappy waste collection" and "reusable nappies" City Combined Search Jun 2022 to May 2023 Combined Search Jun 2023 to May 2024 Combined Search Jun 2024 to May 2025 Percentage Difference between Jun 2023-May 2024 and Jun 2024-May 2025 Dundee 150 110 190 72.72 Dunfermline 90 50 80 60 Glasgow 320 300 350 16.66 Edinburgh 320 250 290 16 Stirling 90 100 100 0 Inverness 150 120 100 -16.66 Perth 110 90 60 -33.33 Aberdeen 150 200 120 -40

Nappy collections may not be available in all areas but there is a clear interest in a separate collection across parts of the country.

Mat Stewart, waste management expert at SunSkips, said, “Nappies are a fact of life for many people, whether it is for their babies or caring for elderly relatives with incontinence issues. It is important to dispose of nappies safely, adhering to UK regulation standards that many people may not realise apply. There are many precautions people can take to dispose of nappies safely such as finding out about their next nappy collection and protecting their property from pests.”

Could improper nappy disposal lead to rats?

“Improper nappy disposal can contribute to rat problems because nappies contain organic material such as faeces and urine that attract rats and other vermin looking for a food source.”

Don’t Let Nappies Attract Pests: Smart Disposal Advice You Need

1.Wrap Securely

Nappies are classified as offensive waste. Ensure nappies are securely wrapped and put inside a nappy sack or tied plastic bag to prevent odour and leakage during handling and collection. Rats can chew through bin bags and invade gardens when nappies are left unwrapped.

2.Use a Nappy Bin

Nappy bins are designed for use within the home and are purpose-built with sealed lids for odour control. They help contain odours whilst keeping nappies securely enclosed until it is time to transfer them to the general waste bin.

Many councils across the country offer a nappy collection with a separate colour-coded bin that is picked up weekly. If the service is not available in your area, it is best to dispose of nappies in your general waste bin.

3. Choose the Correct Bin

Do not dispose of nappies in your recycling, food and garden waste bin. If you do this, you are breaching local waste requirements under the Environmental Protection Act, as nappies contain plastics, gels and human waste, none of which break down safely in these systems.

Mat Stewart of SunSkips concludes, “The surge in demand for nappy collections highlights a growing awareness of proper waste disposal and the environmental and health risks posed by everyday improper practices such as mixing waste in bins.

“A separate nappy collection enables people to dispose of nappy waste safely with minimum impact on the environment and their communities. No one wants a foul odour or a rat problem on their doorstep.

“People are increasingly recognising that something as simple as using the correct bin can make a real difference, not just for their household, but for the entire community. Proper infrastructure, combined with public education, is key to reducing contamination, deterring pests, and protecting our environment from avoidable waste-related harm.”